Podcast: Dissecting Iowa women's basketball, its journey to the Sweet 16 and what comes next

Lisa Bluder's Hawkeyes are off to the Sweet 16 after a grueling 74-66 victory over Georgia in the second round, a win that showed Iowa's veteran maturity and grit. This, however, is far from Iowa's ultimate goal. And after No. 1 seed Stanford fell atop the Hawkeyes' bracket Sunday night, a shot at the Final Four feels like a real possibility. The Register's Chad Leistikow, Kennington Smith and Dargan Southard break down where Iowa is at as it prepares for the Sweet 16 in Seattle.

