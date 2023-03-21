How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Sweet 16 vs. Colorado

Looking to keep this NCAA Tournament run going in Seattle, No. 2 seed Iowa faces No. 6 seed Colorado on Friday in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Colorado

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March 24

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.