How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Sweet 16 vs. Colorado
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to keep this NCAA Tournament run going in Seattle, No. 2 seed Iowa faces No. 6 seed Colorado on Friday in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Colorado
When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March 24
Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
TV: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage
- Leistikow: Under Sweet 16 pressure, Caitlin Clark delivers for Iowa women's basketball
- Iowa women's basketball got special play from its starters. The result is a Sweet 16 berth.
- Iowa women's basketball grinds past Georgia to advance to Sweet 16
- Why a game 15 months ago is helping Iowa women's basketball prep for Georgia in NCAA Tournament
- No. 2 seed Iowa women's basketball cruises by Southeastern Louisiana to open NCAA Tournament
- Iowa women's basketball channels pregame motivation into an emphatic NCAA Tournament debut
- Time for Iowa women's basketball to show it's grown from stunning NCAA Tournament exit
- Leistikow: How Iowa's Gabbie Marshall turned her season around
- Iowa women's basketball lands No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament, will open with SELA
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.