IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Sweet 16 vs. Colorado

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking to keep this NCAA Tournament run going in Seattle, No. 2 seed Iowa faces No. 6 seed Colorado on Friday in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in NCAA Tournament vs. Colorado

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March 24

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Read more Iowa women's basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.