Caitlin Clark has a long list of Iowa basketball achievements, even before the NCAA Tournament
Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has become a national superstar because of her incredible talent, her clutch performances, her tough-as-nails mentality and her engaging personality.
Clark and the second-seeded Hawkeyes play No. 6 seed Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played at Seattle and televised on ESPN.
Clark has earned a long list of awards and honors at Iowa and at Dowling Catholic High School. Here is a partial list, compiled by the UI sports information department:
2022-23 season at Iowa: Clark named player of the year from multiple sources
- The Atlantic National Player of the Year
- Named to Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Finalist
- 2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year
- Unanimous First Team All-Big Ten
- 2022-23 Preseason Wooden Award watch list
- 2022-23 Preseason first team All-Big Ten
- Voted ESPN’s Midseason Player of the Year
- Named to Nancy Lieberman’s Midseason Top 10
- Named to Nancy Lieberman’s Finalist
- Named to Wooden Award Finalist
- Earned Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List
- Tabbed College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honorees
- Big Ten All-Tournament Team and tabbed MVP
- Named First Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association
- Named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press
- Named 2022-23 Academic All-America of the Year
- Named to the USWBA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List
- Earned B1G Player of the week on Feb. 27, Feb. 6, Jan. 17, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and earned Co-B1G Player of the Week on Jan. 30 to mark her 18th weekly award, which is the third-most in B1G history. She has garnered weekly honors six times this season which is a conference-best.
2021-2022 season at Iowa: Big recognitions from Big Ten, finalist for many other awards
- Named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors,
- Earned Big Ten Tournament MVP and was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team
- Named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year and was the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award recipient – the first student-athlete to win the Dawn Staley Award in consecutive seasons
- Named a finalist for the Naismith Award, WBCA Wade Trophy, John R. Wooden Award and Honda Sport Award
- Earned Wooden Award All-America, first team AP All-America, USBWA All-America, WBCA All-America and All-Region accolades
- Named first team CoSIDA Academic All-America
- Named National Player of the Week four times – Naismith (Jan. 25), ESPN (Feb. 7) twice by USBWA (Jan. 18, March 1)
- Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors
- Named to Iowa’s Dean’s List
2020-21 season at Iowa: Named MVP, recognized as a freshman by Big Ten
- Won third gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup and was named tournament MVP
- Named The Athletic, WBCA, and USBWA Tamika Catchings Co-Freshman of the Year
- Earned first team All-America honors from The Athletic, WBCA, and USBWA, and earned second-team honors from Associated Press
- Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors
- Named to the WBCA All-Region Team
- Tallied 20 Big Ten Weekly honors, including a Big Ten-best 12 freshman honors, a Big Ten record five Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman, and three Player of the Week Honor Roll nods. Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. previously held the record for most Player of the Week nods by a freshman. Clark’s five Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman believed to be an NCAA record.
- ESPN National Player of the Week on Dec. 14 — the first Big Ten freshman to earn the honor
- Dawn Staley Award winner
- Four-time USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week honoree
- Four-time NCAA Starting Five selection
- Selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament team
High school at Dowling Catholic in Wes Des Moines
- Five-star recruit, ranking fourth overall and second at guard by ESPN
- Two-time gold medalist as a member of Team USA after winning the 2017 U16 FIBA Americas Tournament and 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup Tournament
- Two-time MaxPreps high school All-America, Naismith All-America, and USA Today All-USA honoree
- Named Gatorade Iowa Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year after junior season
- Three-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State and Des Moines Register All-State selection, as well as two-time Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-State and Iowa Print Writers Association All-State selection
- Selected to the 2019 IGHSAU State Tournament team
- Three-time Iowa Basketball Coaches Association all-region selection and Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district selection
- Three-time all-conference selection, unanimous as a junior, and conference Player of the Year as a sophomore
- Member of the National Honors Society and Presidential Honor Roll