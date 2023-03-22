Caitlin Clark has a long list of Iowa basketball achievements, even before the NCAA Tournament

Special to the Register

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has become a national superstar because of her incredible talent, her clutch performances, her tough-as-nails mentality and her engaging personality.

Clark and the second-seeded Hawkeyes play No. 6 seed Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played at Seattle and televised on ESPN.

Clark has earned a long list of awards and honors at Iowa and at Dowling Catholic High School. Here is a partial list, compiled by the UI sports information department:

2022-23 season at Iowa: Clark named player of the year from multiple sources

The Atlantic National Player of the Year

Named to Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Finalist

2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year

Unanimous First Team All-Big Ten

2022-23 Preseason Wooden Award watch list

2022-23 Preseason first team All-Big Ten

Voted ESPN’s Midseason Player of the Year

Named to Nancy Lieberman’s Midseason Top 10

Named to Nancy Lieberman’s Finalist

Named to Wooden Award Finalist

Earned Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List

Tabbed College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honorees

Big Ten All-Tournament Team and tabbed MVP

Named First Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association

Named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press

Named 2022-23 Academic All-America of the Year

Named to the USWBA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List

Earned B1G Player of the week on Feb. 27, Feb. 6, Jan. 17, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and earned Co-B1G Player of the Week on Jan. 30 to mark her 18th weekly award, which is the third-most in B1G history. She has garnered weekly honors six times this season which is a conference-best.

More:Leistikow: What's ahead for Iowa women's basketball's matchup vs. Colorado, Final Four run?

2021-2022 season at Iowa: Big recognitions from Big Ten, finalist for many other awards

Named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors,

Earned Big Ten Tournament MVP and was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team

Named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year and was the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award recipient – the first student-athlete to win the Dawn Staley Award in consecutive seasons

Named a finalist for the Naismith Award, WBCA Wade Trophy, John R. Wooden Award and Honda Sport Award

Earned Wooden Award All-America, first team AP All-America, USBWA All-America, WBCA All-America and All-Region accolades

Named first team CoSIDA Academic All-America

Named National Player of the Week four times – Naismith (Jan. 25), ESPN (Feb. 7) twice by USBWA (Jan. 18, March 1)

Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors

Named to Iowa’s Dean’s List

More:Iowa didn't play its best vs. Georgia — and that's a good thing as Hawkeyes ready for Sweet 16

2020-21 season at Iowa: Named MVP, recognized as a freshman by Big Ten

Won third gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup and was named tournament MVP

Named The Athletic, WBCA, and USBWA Tamika Catchings Co-Freshman of the Year

Earned first team All-America honors from The Athletic, WBCA, and USBWA, and earned second-team honors from Associated Press

Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors

Named to the WBCA All-Region Team

Tallied 20 Big Ten Weekly honors, including a Big Ten-best 12 freshman honors, a Big Ten record five Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman, and three Player of the Week Honor Roll nods. Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. previously held the record for most Player of the Week nods by a freshman. Clark’s five Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman believed to be an NCAA record.

ESPN National Player of the Week on Dec. 14 — the first Big Ten freshman to earn the honor

Dawn Staley Award winner

Four-time USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week honoree

Four-time NCAA Starting Five selection

Selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament team

More:How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Sweet 16 vs. Colorado

High school at Dowling Catholic in Wes Des Moines