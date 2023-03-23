How Caitlin Clark's stats measure up against other national player of the year contenders

Special to the Register

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in women's basketball.

Clark, a Dowling Catholic alum, and the second-seeded Hawkeyes play No. 6 seed Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played at Seattle and televised on ESPN.

The Naismith Trophy will be awarded on Wednesday, March 29. Here's a look at how Clark's accolades statistics compare to the other three Naismith finalists, compiled by Naismith Trophy officials:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Ranks top-five nationally in 12 statistical categories while being the only player in the country to average better than 20 points (27.2), five assists (8.1) and five rebounds per game (7.4)

Has garnered a Big Ten weekly award six times this season

In 17 games this season, she has at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists

Named the Big Ten Player of the Year

Selected as a First-Team AP All-American

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Earned her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year

Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season

Boston is the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player rating, leading the SEC in both categories

Her 21 double-doubles rank sixth in the NCAA

Selected as a First-Team AP All-American

Averages 13.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 56.5 FG%

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Named ACC Player of the Year for second consecutive season

Became the first Hokie to earn three First-Team All ACC honors as well as the first Hokie to earn two All-Defensive Team nods

This season she is averaging 18.6 points, 10.5 boards, 2.26 blocks and is shooting 56.3% from the floor

She leads the conference with 21 double-doubles and is the only ACC Women’s Basketball athlete to record a 20-rebound game

Became the program’s all-time leading scorer and is just seven points away from scoring 2,000 in her career

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova