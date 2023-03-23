How Caitlin Clark's stats measure up against other national player of the year contenders
Iowa's Caitlin Clark is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in women's basketball.
Clark, a Dowling Catholic alum, and the second-seeded Hawkeyes play No. 6 seed Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played at Seattle and televised on ESPN.
The Naismith Trophy will be awarded on Wednesday, March 29. Here's a look at how Clark's accolades statistics compare to the other three Naismith finalists, compiled by Naismith Trophy officials:
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
- Ranks top-five nationally in 12 statistical categories while being the only player in the country to average better than 20 points (27.2), five assists (8.1) and five rebounds per game (7.4)
- Has garnered a Big Ten weekly award six times this season
- In 17 games this season, she has at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists
- Named the Big Ten Player of the Year
- Selected as a First-Team AP All-American
More:How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the Sweet 16 vs. Colorado
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Earned her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year
- Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season
- Boston is the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player rating, leading the SEC in both categories
- Her 21 double-doubles rank sixth in the NCAA
- Selected as a First-Team AP All-American
- Averages 13.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 56.5 FG%
More:Iowa didn't play its best vs. Georgia — and that's a good thing as Hawkeyes ready for Sweet 16
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
- Named ACC Player of the Year for second consecutive season
- Became the first Hokie to earn three First-Team All ACC honors as well as the first Hokie to earn two All-Defensive Team nods
- This season she is averaging 18.6 points, 10.5 boards, 2.26 blocks and is shooting 56.3% from the floor
- She leads the conference with 21 double-doubles and is the only ACC Women’s Basketball athlete to record a 20-rebound game
- Became the program’s all-time leading scorer and is just seven points away from scoring 2,000 in her career
More:Leistikow: What's ahead for Iowa women's basketball's matchup vs. Colorado, Final Four run?
Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
- Named Big East Player of the Year and First Team All-American
- Big East Player of the Week seven times
- Became just the fifth player in the history of Division I women’s college basketball to score 1,000 points in one season
- Siegrist has reached the 20-point mark in all 34 games this season, including reaching the 30-point mark on 14 occasions and is averaging 28.9 points per game
- This season she has 14 30-point games and a career 31 30-point games