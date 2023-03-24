How good is Iowa's Caitlin Clark? Here are 15 stats that put her dominance in perspective.

The Iowa women's basketball team is in pursuit of its first Final Four appearance in 30 years. The Hawkeyes' success is largely due to the dominant play of star point guard Caitlin Clark. The former five-star recruit has lived up to the hype and then some in her three years on campus, emerging as one of the premier names in men's or women's college basketball.

She's a three-time All-Big Ten and All-American selection with three Big Ten championships (two tournament, one regular season) under her belt. Her popularity has grown through eye-popping statistical performances and long-range shooting highlights. And with at least one more year of eligibility left, it's sure to grow.

Ahead of Iowa's Sweet 16 matchup against Colorado on Friday (6:30 pm CT on ESPN), here are 15 stats that put her dominance in greater focus, ranging from career accomplishments to single-season achievements and more:

Some information provided by the University of Iowa sports information department.