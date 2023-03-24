Caitlin Clark's performances have caught the attention of these 5 famous athletes

Caitlin Clark has taken the basketball world by storm since setting foot in Iowa City three years ago.

The Iowa women's superstar has made the entire sports community turn their eyes toward her after insane shots, crazy passes and buzzer-beating moments. As the Hawkeyes head into Friday's Sweet 16 matchup against Colorado, Iowa fans are hoping she has a few more wild moments in store for them this season.

With so many electric performances this year and throughout her career, it's no wonder so many big-name celebrities and athletes have heaped praise on her.

Here is a look at some big names who turned their attention to Iowa to marvel at what Clark was doing this year.

Patrick Mahomes stunned by buzzer-beater

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took some time to tune in to a Hawkeyes game shortly after claiming his second Super Bowl title this year. It wasn't just any game, though. It was the day Clark heaved up an off-balance shot from long range with about one second remaining in the game.

Naturally, she drilled it to give the Hawkeyes an 86-85 win over then-No. 2 Indiana in the regular-season finale.

George Kittle watches superstar at his alma mater

Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and a former Hawkeye football player, was watching the same game Mahomes saw and was excited Iowa got the win over the Hoosiers.

Steph Curry in awe of Clark's range

One of the many impressive facets of Clark's game is her ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the court, including the half-court logo. As soon as she crosses midcourt, she's got the range to drain a bucket. That keeps defenders on their toes, knowing they always have to be ready for her to throw up a shot.

That part of her game shares striking similarities to Steph Curry's. In a recent interview with ESPN, Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, said a player like that is virtually impossible to prepare for.

"No shot is a bad shot when you can shoot it as well as she can," Curry said. "When you watch them play, she just adds the element of surprise that you can't really game-plan for. Because it's so unseen in the sense of when she crosses halfcourt, she's in her range."

Kevin Durant loves the edge Caitlin Clark plays with

NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, has long admired Clark's game. He knows she has the ability to do everything on the floor every time she laces up her shoes. But he especially loves it when she gets amped up and shows her emotion on the floor. It's just a sign of her passion for the game.

“When you couple her edge with her skills and her IQ, that’s what takes her over the top and makes her rare,” Durant told the Washington Post in a story that ran earlier this month. “She can pretty much do everything on the floor, score from any angle, shoot deep threes and create for her teammates. But she has that feisty side to her.

“She has that dog in her, as people call it. She’s trying to do everything for her team because she can’t lose.”

LeBron James recognizes Clark's greatness

James, arguably the best player in the history of basketball, commented on Clark's supremacy last season after the Hawkeyes claimed the Big Ten regular-season title in the finale against Michigan. She tallied 38 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, with just two turnovers, in a 104-80 Iowa victory. Oh, and she shot 8-for-11 from 3-point range

The LA Lakers star clearly took notice, posting a graphic of Clark on his Instagram story with the words "She got so much game!" next to it.