Leistikow's 5 thoughts: After 31-point night, Caitlin Clark one win from taking Iowa to Final Four

SEATTLE − In the biggest game of her life, Caitlin Clark found herself in an uncomfortable spot: In foul trouble and on the bench.

The sensational Iowa junior picked up a silly foul at the end of the first quarter of Friday’s tense Sweet 16 game against sixth-seeded Colorado. It forced her to play more cautiously when she returned midway through the second quarter, and as a result the Hawkeyes trailed by one at halftime.

But even though Clark scored just two second-quarter points, the bigger stat was that she committed no more fouls. So, when the third quarter began, Iowa had vintage, full-throttle Clark at its disposal.

And when she's turned fully loose, Clark rarely disappoints.

“I got back to what I’m good at, getting downhill,” Clark said. “Hit some 3s there, got some assists going.”

The result: An 87-77 win at Climate Pledge Arena that put Clark in her first Elite Eight as a Hawkeye.

On to the Elite Eight:How the Hawkeyes got it done vs. Colorado

She came to Iowa with the stated goal of one day taking this team to the Final Four. That day could come Sunday, when the second-seeded Hawkeyes face fifth-seeded Louisville with a spot in the Final Four in Dallas on the line (8 p.m. CT, ESPN).

After falling short in the Sweet 16 as a freshman and getting knocked out in the second round a year ago as a No. 2 seed, Clark is embracing this chance at history. Iowa is in its fifth-ever Elite Eight and just its second in the last 30 years.

“You can never take it for granted,” said Clark, who had 18 points after halftime and finished with 31 − the second-most points Colorado has ever allowed to a player in the NCAA Tournament − and eight assists. “This is the moment we wanted to be in. We know we have 40 minutes between us and Dallas, and we’re going to give everything we can to get there. We know if we’re just us and who we are, we’re going to have a good shot of getting there.”

Clark came out fearless in the second half and fueled a critical 13-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 54-42 lead. Clark’s cool 3-pointer then steal and fast-break lay-in capped that flurry, and the Hawkeye faithful that poured into Climate Pledge Arena were roaring.

“Whenever she might not like a call or whatever, she’s like, ‘I’m going to come down and knock down a 3’,” teammate Kate Martin said. “That’s what you gotta love about her.

“And then she was rolling. It was one thing after another.”

There was no grand celebration after the win.

But there was a lot of joy in the Hawkeyes’ locker room nonetheless.

Fifth-year seniors Martin and Monika Czinano got to experience Iowa’s 2019 Elite Eight run, but Martin redshirted and Czinano played a minor role. For the rest of the team, this is their first venture into the NCAA’s final eight.

“Obviously we’re happy and excited,” said Gabbie Marshall, who had seven points and was a constant Colorado pest defensively. “But we have more to come.”

For Czinano and McKenna Warnock, this could have been their final Iowa game had it gone a different direction. As Czinano put it, she’s just excited to have another practice on Saturday.

“None of us want this to end,” said Czinano, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds despite foul trouble. Her clutch hook shot with 1:15 left pushed Iowa’s lead to 80-74, and the Hawkeyes salted it away with free throws from there.

“We're such a family here that as long as we can be together, we're going to try to be together. So, it's super special. I know our team, every single person, deserves this (and) has put in the work for it.”

Two second-half adjustments were necessary.

Iowa cannot continue to get crushed on the defensive glass like this and advance … or maybe not?

“We found a way to win, right?” said Martin, who was clutch early and late with 16 points and six rebounds. “That’s what you’ve got to do in March. We had an issue with that a little bit, but here we are. We won.”

Iowa yielded 21 offensive rebounds to the Buffaloes. But the Hawkeyes were much better in that department in the decisive third quarter, allowing Colorado to retrieve just two of its 12 misses.

“When we came out from halftime, we started doing a way better job of that,” Czinano said. “But kind of doing it more consistently is going to be huge for us.”

The other second-half adjustment for Iowa was finding Frida Formann.

Formann, who averages 12.0 points a game, erupted for 19 first-half points with 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Part of that explosion was because Clark was her primary defender, and she had the aforementioned foul trouble. In the second half, Iowa used Marshall and Martin to bother Formann.

Formann scored Colorado’s first bucket of the second half … and didn’t score again, finishing with 21 points. A job well done by Iowa.

“We knew she wasn’t going to keep hitting it the way she was,” Clark said. “Gabbie and Kate, they did a really good job of just chasing her off everything.”

Added Formann: “I had a lot of space in the first half and my teammates were just finding me. … And then they adjusted defensively and were a little tighter.”

Why such a brief appearance for Hannah Stuelke?

The talented freshman and Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year got only 1:30 of playing time. And no, it didn’t have to do with her sprained right ankle that kept her out of the second-round game vs. Georgia.

“It was really more of a situation where I thought she was getting buried in the post position,” Bluder said. “I think (Colorado) did a really good job of (isolating) her. And she's a freshman, and that's a lot of pressure on a freshman. But she's more of a finesse 4 and 5 than Monika Czinano. And that's why I went with Addi, with a little more girth.”

Addison O’Grady wound up playing 11 unexpected minutes – her highest total since Dec. 7 – and scored four second-half points as Czinano dealt with foul trouble. The Aurora, Colorado, native enjoyed the opportunity to play against her home-state team on a grand stage.

“I’ve been wanting to play them for a while,” O’Grady said. “I love all the coaches there, and I know some of the players. It was special to play them.”

Lastly, the crowd was heavily on Iowa's side.

Even though Colorado (1,300 miles away) was the closest of the eight teams that made it to the Seattle 4 Regional, this was a pro-Iowa crowd. Booming cheers of "Let's Go Hawks!" rained down before tip-off.

“Maybe we’ve turned a lot of Seattle Storm fans into Iowa Hawkeye fans," Clark said. "The crowd was incredible. They were so loud.

“I realized it when me and Mon walked off the court there at the end. Everybody was going crazy and cheering for us."

Expect more of the same on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest, of all places.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.