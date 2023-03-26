What sports world is saying about Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark's historic Elite Eight game

Iowa women's basketball is headed to its first Final Four in 30 years and the catalyst behind the 97-83 win over Louisville in the Elite Eight was superstar point guard Caitlin Clark.

The junior delivered one of the all-time great NCAA Tournament performances on Sunday night: 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, which is the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history.

Additionally, she became the first Division I player (man or woman) to eclipse 900 points and 300 assists in one season.

Clark's statistical excellence and exciting style of play have garnered attention from the sports world throughout this season, and Sunday's game reached a new height. Clark was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States during and after the game.

Here's what some of the biggest names in sports had to say about Clark's performance and Iowa reaching the 2023 Final Four: