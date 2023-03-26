Iowa women's basketball reaches first Final Four since 1993 with Elite Eight win over Louisville

SEATTLE — For all the grueling minutes Iowa women’s basketball endured to reach this pinnacle point, the Hawkeyes still hadn’t put its most potent product on an NCAA Tournament floor. Sunday night in Seattle offered the perfect setting for a riveting showing.

For all that was on the line inside Climate Pledge Arena, the Hawkeyes were hardly overwhelmed by the moment. Instead, they owned it.

Buoyed by another unbelievable performance from program pillar Caitlin Clark, No. 2 seed Iowa is off to its first Final Four since 1993 with Sunday’s 97-83 Elite Eight win over No. 5 Louisville. The vision this homegrown product came to Iowa City to deliver has been manifested — and Clark made sure to leave no doubt.

She finished with a staggering 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the biggest game of her life, constantly providing stability anytime Louisville made even the slightest push. After tense March Madness victories over No. 10 Georgia and No. 6 seed Colorado to reach this point, Iowa spent Sunday’s fourth quarter soaking up this program-altering accomplishment.

More:Leistikow: Caitlin Clark delivers historic triple-double to lead Iowa women to Final Four

"I thought our team played really well, that's what it's all about," Clark told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. "I was gonna give it every single thing I had.

"When I came here, I said I wanted to take this program to the Final Four, and all you gotta do is dream, and all you gotta do is believe and work your butt off to get there. And that's what I did, and that's what these girls did, and that's what our coaches did. And we're going to Dallas."

Those who piled into Climate Pledge Arena looking for a Clark show didn’t have to wait long for the opening act.

The national player of the year favorite was nothing short of spectacular in pulling Iowa out of an early 8-0 hole, weaving all around the Louisville defense with pristine quickness before hoisting up shots from spots only Clark has normalized.

The Iowa superstar scored or assisted on the Hawkeyes’ first 30 points, a stretch that spanned until 7:44 remained in the second quarter. Clark ultimately finished the half with an eye-popping 22 points and eight assists while drilling five 3-pointers — yet Iowa owned just a modest 48-43 lead.

An all-around effort play early in the third quarter kept Louisville from taking advantage of the manageable deficit. After Louisville climbed within one 45 seconds into the third, the Cardinals were seemingly set to get the ball back after a Kate Martin clank.

Yet there was McKenna Warnock along the baseline, knocking the ball loose and saving possession with a desperate pass to Gabbie Marshall. The Cincinnati sharpshooter canned a trey immediately after to put the Hawkeyes back up four. Louisville never got closer the rest of the way.

Still, Iowa needed another level of cushion to fully put this one away. It arrived just before the fourth quarter as the Hawkeyes ripped off an 11-0 run with Clark again at the controls. A 20-point lead allowed Iowa to coast to the finish line.

While Clark poured in bucket after bucket, Iowa’s defense remained tough on Louisville standout Hailey Van Lith. The southpaw shooter finished with 27 points but needed 19 shots to get there. The defensive tandem of Martin and Marshall made every catch a contested one.

Now it’s on to Dallas and the Final Four, where the Hawkeyes will continue this magical journey Friday against South Carolina or Maryland. The Hawkeyes got there on the backs of a complete Elite Eight showing.

"We love each other. We might not be the most athletic, we might not be the fastest, we might not be the best defenders, but we play for one another," Clark told the ESPN audience. "And that's gonna take you really far, that's what it's about. Our circle's tight, and more than anything we're each other's best friends, and that's gonna carry you a really long way."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.