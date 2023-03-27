How much are ticket prices, flights for Iowa's Final Four game in Dallas?

For the first time in 30 years, the Iowa women’s basketball team will appear in the Final Four.

Hawkeye fans have waited for the opportunity to see Iowa back on the big stage and they’ll have their chance to do so on Friday.

This year’s Final Four will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas and the Hawkeyes will face either overall No. 1 seed South Carolina or Maryland in the national semifinal.

Tickets are still available for Iowa's big game on Friday through Ticketmaster, but be ready to pay a pretty penny to watch the game in the arena.

Where to find tickets for Iowa's Final Four game at American Airlines Center

As of Monday afternoon, ticket prices for Friday’s semifinal games range from $313 to nearly $2,000 on Ticketmaster. The tickets are all verified resale tickets, according to the site.

On Stubhub, you can find ticket prices starting at nearly $1,200. The site’s highest ticket price is more than $5,300.

The NCAA also offers ticket packages, including various things like meet-and-greets, time on the court, pre-game parties and more. The packages start at $2,462 and increase from there.

How much would a flight from Des Moines to Dallas cost during Final Four weekend?

While ticket prices for the big games coming up are fairly expensive, getting to Dallas from Des Moines may be a little cheaper.

According to Priceline, the cheapest roundtrip plane ticket you can purchase to get from Des Moines to Dallas is $495. That flight is scheduled to leave Des Moines on March 30 and return on April 3. Expedia’s cheapest flight starts at $552. Southwest is offering flights to Dallas from Des Moines starting at $335.

What time are the Women's Final Four games?

The first national semifinal game will start at 6 p.m. CT on March 31 and the second game will begin 30 minutes after the first game ends.

The national championship game will be held on April 2 at 2:30 CT.