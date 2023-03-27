Podcast: Analyzing Iowa women's basketball, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes' Final Four run

Pressure, what pressure? Caitlin Clark seized Sunday's magical moment with a 41-point triple-double to lead Iowa women's basketball to its first Final Four since 1993. The Hawkeyes superstar was sensational from start to finish, delivering on the dream she first envisioned when she signed with Lisa Bluder's program. Live from Seattle, the Register's Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard dissect every element of the incredible accomplishment.

