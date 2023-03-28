Iowa Cubs to offer Caitlin Clark bobblehead, meet and greet on June 3

If you've been following along with the Iowa women's basketball season, you may be familiar with Caitlin Clark pulling up for a 3 near half-court. The Iowa Cubs also took note, and have used that very pose for a new bobblehead of the Iowa basketball star — and added a few Cubs-centric items like a jersey and logo.

If you're riding the hype train ahead of Friday’s Final Four game vs. South Carolina, you can get one of the bobbleheads for yourself, but be aware you won't see it until the June 3 Iowa Cubs game at Principal Park. Fans can purchase a Caitlin Clark bobblehead bundle at IowaCubs.com. For $30, you'll get a ticket to the game and a bobblehead.

Clark will also be at the game to try her hand at baseball, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. A meet-and-greet is also planned at the game, though a bobblehead bundle will not guarantee you a spot to meet or get her autograph, according to a release from the Iowa Cubs.

There are a limited number of bobblehead bundles available and they can be picked up at the June 3 game. Bobbleheads will not be shipped or mailed, according to the release.