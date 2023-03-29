Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has 11 career triple-doubles. Here's a look at each one.

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has been a known commodity throughout college basketball, but she reached another level of star power after the Hawkeyes' 97-83 win over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

The likely national player of the year made history on Sunday with a never-before-seen performance: the first 40-point triple-double (41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) in NCAA Tournament history (men's or women's).

Since then, Clark's received praise from prominent sports figures such as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, tennis legend Billie Jean King and many more.

More:Leistikow: Final Four adds to legacy for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, 'one of the greats of all-time'

Triple-doubles have become normal for Clark, who produces eye-popping statistical performances practically every week. Sunday's game marked her 11th career triple-double, which set a new Big Ten record and ranks second all-time in women's basketball behind Sabrina Ionescu (26).

More:How good is Iowa's Caitlin Clark? Here are 15 stats that put her dominance in perspective.

Clark's next opportunity to take the court is the biggest in her career, a Final Four matchup against undefeated, national championship favorite South Carolina on Friday night (8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN). It's Iowa's first Final Four appearance since 1993.

Ahead of Friday night's highly anticipated game, here's a look back at all 11 of Clark's triple-doubles. Games are listed in reverse chronological order from most recent to earliest.

March 26, 2023 - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists vs. No. 5 seed Louisville

Clark's best performance as a Hawkeye came in the biggest game of her career. In addition to the fist 40-point triple-double accolade, she scored or assisted on 70 of Iowa's 97 points, which is a tournament record for most points created by a player in one game. Within the course of Sunday's game, she became the first Division I player in history, man or woman, to record 900 points and 300 assists in a single season.

March 5, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament championship game

30 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists vs. Ohio State

Clark recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists in Iowa's 105-72 Big Ten Tournament championship win over Ohio State. She became the first woman to record a triple-double in the title game and the only Division I player with 30 points and 15 assists in a game over the last 20 seasons.

More:Iowa's Caitlin Clark has an impressive list of NIL deals. From Bose to Nike, here's a look.

February 5, 2023

23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists in a 95-51 win over Penn State

A solid crowd of 5,228 turned out in State College, Pa., to see the Hawkeye star in person.

January 23, 2023

28 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists vs. Ohio State

Clark's triple-double at then No. 2 ranked Ohio State gave Iowa its highest-ranked road victory in program history.

December 4, 2022

22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in a 102-71 win over Wisconsin

Clark helped Iowa continue its years-long dominance of the Badgers, again in Madison.

February 3, 2022

27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists vs. Wisconsin

Clark's last triple-double of the 2021-22 season came in a 84-50 road win at Wisconsin, which is one of two school that Clark has multiple triple-doubles against (Ohio State).

January 16, 2023 & January 20, 2022

31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Nebraska, 35 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists vs. Minnesota

One of Clark's memorable accomplishments came in January 2022 when she became the first Division I men’s or women’s player in history to record back-to-back triple-doubles while scoring 30-plus points in a pair of victories over Nebraska and Minnesota.

December 5, 2021

24 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists in a 88-61 win over Michigan State

Clark was just 2-of-10 from 3-point range but Iowa had plenty of firepower to beat the Spartans.

November 17, 2021

16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in a 87-67 win over Southern

Clark was held to 16 points but, as usual, she found other ways to contribute.

December 22, 2020

13 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Western Illinois

Clark's fist career triple-double came in just her sixth game as a Hawkeye in a blowout win over Western Illinois. It's also the fewest minutes she's played (28) to record a triple-double in her career.