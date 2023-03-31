What the sports world is saying about Caitlin Clark after 41-point performance in Final Four

The Iowa women's basketball team is heading to the national championship game for the first time after Friday's 77-73 upset win against undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four.

Now the Iowa Hawkeyes need just one more victory to be crowned national champions. No Division I basketball team from the state of Iowa has won a national title.

Caitlin Clark had another out-of-this-world performance with 41 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Iowa will play Kim Mulkey-coached LSU in Sunday’s NCAA championship game (2:30 p.m., ABC). While the next game will likely yield some head-spinning moves.

Here's what the sports world is saying about her performance in Friday's Final Four game: