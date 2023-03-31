How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the NCAA championship game

The Iowa women's basketball team has earned its first trip to the national title game in program history. No. 2 seed Iowa will face No. 3 seed LSU on Sunday in Dallas. Tipoff will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. LSU in NCAA Tournament Final Four

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, April 2

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

What are the betting line and odds for Iowa vs. LSU women?

Iowa was listed as a 1.5-point favorite by Tipico on Friday night.

The over-under was listed as 162.5 on Friday night.

The moneyline was Iowa -125 and LSU +105 on Friday night.

