How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa women's basketball in the NCAA championship game
Will Kennedy
Des Moines Register
The Iowa women's basketball team has earned its first trip to the national title game in program history. No. 2 seed Iowa will face No. 3 seed LSU on Sunday in Dallas. Tipoff will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, April 2
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
What are the betting line and odds for Iowa vs. LSU women?
- Iowa was listed as a 1.5-point favorite by Tipico on Friday night.
- The over-under was listed as 162.5 on Friday night.
- The moneyline was Iowa -125 and LSU +105 on Friday night.
