Iowa women's basketball stuns South Carolina, now one win from a national title

DALLAS — Lisa Bluder locked eyes with her starting five that’s redefined veteran moxie, and left them with a succinct but powerful message before they took the Final Four floor.

“You’re good enough to do this,” Bluder said.

And she nailed it.

Iowa’s effort was impeccable, its gameplan spot-on to topple the basketball monster that is top dog South Carolina. More than anything, though, these Hawkeyes never wavered in their belief that this was their moment to seize.

Iowa did in riveting fashion, fighting through the Gamecocks’ size advantage with a relentless pick and roll offense plus plenty of Caitlin Clark moments that’ll live forever in Hawkeye history. Friday’s final product was a 77-73 win that stunningly sends Iowa into Sunday’s national title game, where Bluder’s squad will get an LSU team that defeated Virginia Tech in the first national semifinal.

For all the Gamecocks’ accolades and attention, South Carolina had little experience with the tense tournament energy that kicks in when your season suddenly hangs in the balance. If the Hawkeyes could at least get South Carolina to that point late in Friday’s game, Iowa had a chance to ride its nothing-to-lose energy all the way to the finish line.

That’s exactly what Iowa did.

The Hawkeyes played from ahead essentially the entire way, only briefly surrendering its second-half lead early in the fourth quarter before snatching it right back. When winning time came around, Iowa had three-plus quarters of confidence it could finish off what few thought it would accomplish.

Even with her 3-pointers not falling at the pace she likes, Caitlin Clark displayed the growth and basketball understanding she’s improved upon with blow-by drives and timely assists.

Yet when it came time to close things down, it was two simple free throws that stood between Iowa and a celebration. The final two of her game-high 41 points swished through the net with 8.1 seconds remaining, handing Iowa a 77-73 lead. That was enough to finish it off.

South Carolina’s flawless ledger and dominance atop the spot wasn’t saving it on this night. Desperation poured from the Gamecock bench as their magical season slipped away.

Any lingering questions about whether the moment would overwhelm these Final Four newbies was answered in a matter of minutes.

For a South Carolina team that looks to successfully suck the life out of every game, it was imperative the Hawkeyes avoid an early hole. The Gamecocks haven’t played from behind much this season, yet Iowa made them do so for almost the entire first half.

With Aliyah Boston neutralized early after picking up two first-quarter fouls, Clark and the Hawkeyes saw their chance to pounce.

The national player of the year dropped in 19 points and six assists in the first half, draining three treys while burning South Carolina on the high screen and roll with mostly wide-open dishes to Czinano. She finished with 10 first-half points.

Still, the Gamecocks make it hard to find any comfort. An Iowa lead as large as nine vanished before the halftime buzzer. South Carolina seemed ready for a push after snagging a 60-59 advantage early in the fourth.

This Iowa team is built different, though with Clark at the controls. There’s a different edge, a different belief, a different confidence.

And it may just carry Iowa all the way to a national title.