Caitlin Clark is never boring. Check out her best moments from Friday's Final Four game.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team are headed to the NCAA championship game on Sunday to face LSU (2:30 p.m., ABC). The Iowa superstar poured in 41 points in Friday's upset victory over No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

With an entertaining display of three-pointers, driving layups and on-court banter, there are plenty of highlights to pull from. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the national semifinal victory as we wait to see what Clark and the Hawkeyes will do against LSU.

Caitlin Clark made a show of not defending Raven Johnson

Caitlin Clark is showing her skills 'making a bucket wherever she wants'

Caitlin Clark takes it right to South Carolina's Aliyah Boston

Before the game players were talking about how Clark and Boston weren't really going to be duking it out on the court. Well, Clark apparently wanted to make it happen.

It's Q4, the pressure is on and Caitlin Clark is still making it look easy

Let's not forget, her smashed records after the Final Four

Yes, Caitlin Clark passed 1,000 points this season, a Big Ten record. Only five other NCAA Division I players have done that. And don't forget about her passes.

Megan Bridgeman is a producer working with the Des Moines Register, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and other Gannett Newsrooms.