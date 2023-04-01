'Be where your feet are': Hawkeyes must nail emotional transition ahead of championship showdown

DALLAS — It’s the ultimate test of a five-word phrase Iowa women’s basketball has uttered all throughout this historic season that’s now one step from becoming legendary.

Be where your feet are.

And the Hawkeyes have been, especially during this magical postseason run that’s seen Iowa soar from a Big Ten Tournament title in Minneapolis to Sunday’s national title game in Dallas. Iowa finished college basketball’s most crucial month a perfect 8-0, ending March with its riveting 77-73 victory over top seed and previously unbeaten South Carolina — snapping the Gamecocks’ 42-game winning streak. No doubt, it stands as the defining win in program history.

That’s where Iowa’s feet were Friday night.

Barely 36 hours after the final buzzer sounded inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center, the Hawkeyes must be planted far away from that joy and jubilation. That’s the mental test Iowa must conquer if it’s going to fully maximize its Final Four experience with a net-slicing celebration.

The Hawkeyes will get their chance to prove no emotional transition is too difficult at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when Iowa faces LSU in what is both programs’ first-ever title-game appearance.

“Our coaches, they set the tone for us,” said fifth-year guard Kate Martin. “They’re not going to dwell on the past either whenever you have the head of your locker room saying, ‘Let’s move on — be super excited and I’m so proud of you — but we’ve got to move on to LSU.’

“We came here to win two games. We didn’t just come here to be here. We’ve had a great mentality with that all year.”

The winding road through this basketball season saw Iowa rack up experiences that will undoubtedly help handle the inner shift from South Carolina to LSU. Even if the Hawkeyes didn’t know entirely those previous situations would help in this specific scenario, they’re the reason why Iowa is brimming with confidence it can own this tough mental task.

It emphasizes another pivotal Iowa motto — “So what, now what?” — this season has been loaded with positive moments that could’ve been hard to shake.

Numerous ranked wins never had the Hawkeyes too high to handle what came next. An unforgettable buzzer-beater victory over then-No. 2 Indiana didn’t generate an emotional hangover in the Big Ten Tournament. Once the Hawkeyes arrived at the Target Center, they successfully flushed a pivotal semifinal win over a potent Maryland squad and crushed a strong Ohio State team in the championship game. The NCAA Tournament run that’s followed wouldn’t have materialized if Iowa didn’t quickly climb down from its Minneapolis high.

Although the stakes certainly weren’t as intense then as they are now, that’s a mound of evidence Iowa can draw from if even the slightest bit of doubt creeps in between now and Sunday’s tip.

“That switch to this game is all mental,” said senior McKenna Warnock. “We’ve had these experiences, especially in the Big Ten Tournament, and it definitely helps in this situation. Being where our feet are — knowing the enormity of this game but not shying away from it — is the most important part.”

For a program that really doesn’t have much experience navigating this elite level, attempting to match the moment with some grand, out-of-character plan is the worst thing Iowa can do.

Again, though, these grounded Hawkeyes don’t appear to be trending that way. They weren’t the ones supposed to be here — yet here they are, 40 minutes from a title — so why do anything different than what’s worked so far? Another important slogan Iowa has rallied behind — “just be us” — comes into play Sunday more than ever before.

“Just because we’re at this stage, we’ve gotten this far just from doing what we know how to do. Why change that now?” said fifth-year center Monika Czinano. “We really just have to stick to our roles. That’s been the biggest thing for us, not wavering from who we are. I’ve talked about it a lot, we’ve really executed that one-game mentality.”

It helped some that Friday’s upset ended so late, just before 11 p.m. CT, which in turn created an even later night once Iowa finished media obligations and returned to the hotel. Several Hawkeyes who spoke Saturday said they went right to sleep once their head hit the pillow. A morning of sleeping in before another round of interviews Saturday afternoon really truncates the celebratory window.

"Coach Bluder said enjoy this. What you did is special. But at the same time, why not win one more? That's what we're here to do is win another basketball game," superstar Caitlin Clark said. "I have all the confidence in this group that we can do that.

“It's the national championship. It's not hard to give your heart and soul for. That's exactly what this group is going to do, and that's what we've done all year. We played three back-to-back-to-back games against three great teams in the Big Ten Tournament. This is our third weekend of basketball in the NCAA Tournament. We're ready for this. We've been through challenges. We're prepared.”

Ultimately, what unfolds on the court Sunday will dictate whether the Hawkeyes’ shift from Friday’s stunner to Sunday’s unprecedented opportunity was successful. Their feet must firmly be in the championship moment and nothing more.

Doing so will elevate this Iowa team to a level that once seemed unattainable.

