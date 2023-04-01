Podcast: How did Iowa women's basketball do the unthinkable? Dissecting the Hawkeyes' stunner over SC

With an unwavering belief in one another, the Hawkeyes stunned the entire sports world Friday with a 77-73 win over previously unbeaten South Carolina. Another masterpiece from Caitlin Clark headlined a night the Hawkeyes won't forget for a long time. Live from Dallas, the Register's Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard analyze every angle of this upset and look ahead to Iowa's chances in Sunday's national title game vs. LSU.

For a direct link to Friday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Friday's podcast, click here (YouTube).