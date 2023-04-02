'Let players play': Fans blast refs during national championship game between Iowa, LSU

When it comes to big games, fans always want to see the best players determine the outcome, not the referees.

On Sunday. Iowa and LSU fans were not happy with how the NCAA national championship game in Dallas was officiated as several Hawkeyes and Tigers found themselves in foul trouble early on. It reached a tipping point in the second half when Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark got hit with her fourth foul on a technical and post-player Monika Czinano later fouled out.

That technical was obviously the most controversial foul of the game. Take a look at what Clark got T'd up for in the video below:

Caitlin Clark's technical foul

The internet had a lot of thoughts on the controversial call. Here's some reaction to the call from Twitter users.

The tech wasn't the only debatable call though. Both teams suffered foul trouble to star players thanks to a very tightly called game by the officials. Check out some of the reactions about the game’s officials from Twitter.

In all, 37 personal fouls were called. Of those fouls, Iowa had 19 personal fouls. That's a record number of fouls for a single game in the NCAA Tournament.