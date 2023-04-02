Live score updates: Iowa women's basketball takes on LSU in national championship game

History will be made today.

The Iowa women's basketball team (31-6) has reached new heights, making it to the national title game for the first time in program history. They're not done yet, though and they're trying to capture their first national championship Sunday at 2:30 p.m. when they take on LSU (33-2).

The game can be seen on ABC, but if you're not able to get to a TV we've got you covered. Stick around in this live blog as we give you all of the latest updates from the game as the Hawkeyes try to bring a national title back to the midwest.

Let's have some fun and watch some history unfold before our eyes.

END 1: LSU 27, Iowa 22

Caitlin Clark has 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, all of them from long range, plus two free throws. Nobody else on the team has more than four points, though. Somebody will need to step up with Czinano in foul trouble.

Hawkeyes held without a made shot from the field for the last 3:49 of game action to end the frame.

Ref show in Dallas

Angel Reese is up to two fouls now so she’s been sent to the bench. Overall, the vast majority of these foul calls on both Iowa and LSU have been pretty debatable, at best.

Monkia Czinano in foul trouble

The big-tme post player is on the bench after picking up two fouls in the opening quarter. The Hawkeyes as a team are up to six fouls already. LSU has just one.

Clark is feeling it on the biggest stage

The sharpshooter already has four made 3-pointers in the opening frame. She had five on 17 attempts for the entire semifinal against South Carolina.

LSU storming back to take lead

The Tigers average five made 3-pointers per season but have two so far today. They’re on a 8-3 run and have taken a 15-12 lead late in the opening frame. They’ll have two shots at the line at end of the media timeout too.

Angel Reese, a first-team All-American who dominated the Hawkeyes a season ago when she played for Maryland, is up to four points and has drained both of her shot attempts. Clark is the only player with more points than her on the floor.

Iowa defense playing strong

The Hawkeyes have four steals already less than five minutes into the game.

Polar opposite of South Carolina game

In the semifinal, it took over two minutes of game action for either team to score. We're barely a minute in and Iowa's up 7- 3. Caitlin Clark just drilled a DEEEP 3-pointer on her first attempt of the game.

Something to keep an eye on is how LSU does from beyond the arc. They shoot a lot better than South Carolina and tend to out-rebound their opponents by a big margin too. Though they're not as physical down low as the Gamecocks are, though.

We're underway

LSU wins the tip and we're off. Just 40 minutes from crowning a national champion.

Getting close to tipoff now

Get to ABC. Broadcast starts at 2:30 with the game to begin shortly after.

Some pretty big names in the house to watch the national championship

Not in Dallas? Head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a watch party

The home venue of the Hawkeyes is hosting a watch party for fans. Doors are already open, so head down there quick if you want to be anxious with thousands of other fans wearing black and gold.

Caitlin Clark putting up some long-range shots in warm-ups

The Iowa superstar is well-known for her ability to drill a deep shot from 3-point land. In shootaround, she's been firing off a few shots from DEEEEEEEP range. Who knows if we see her pull up from there during the game, but would it surprise any of us if she does?

Kim Mulkey dressing for success

The three-time national title-winning coach is known nearly as much for her fashion sense as she is for her elite coaching ability. Check out the 'fit she'll be rocking on the sideline for the national title game this afternoon.

Here's Iowa's starting lineup

No surprises here.

Hawkeyes are first in-state team to reach title game since 1956

Only one Division I basketball program, men's or women's, has made it to the national title game before. It was all the way back in 1956 when the Hawkeye men reached the biggest stage, but lost to the Bill Russell-led University of San Francisco.

Take a look back at that team in the link below to learn a little bit more about the last time Iowa's had a representative in the biggest game of the year.

Is this Iowa women's basketball team a 'team of destiny'?

The Hawkeyes have had to go through some trials to get to this point. Being overlooked for a top seed in their region and having to settle for a 2-seed. Then they were in a dogfight with Georgia in the Round of 32, a hurdle they failed to get over a season ago.

In the Elite Eight, they played the same day as learning of the death of associate head coach Jan Jensen’s father and came away with a win over Louisville in part for her. Then of course, taking down the juggernaut that is South Carolina in the Final Four.

“It is absolutely our destiny” to win this year’s NCAA women’s basketball championship. That's what head coach Lisa Bluder said after Friday's game. Our Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow explored that team of destiny thought a bit more in his pregame column, which you can read below.

We've got a friendly bet between governors of Iowa and Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana tweeted at Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday night that he's willing to bet some Louisiana boudin that LSU will bring the national championship back to Baton Rouge.

Reynolds responded by putting some Iowa pork on the line.