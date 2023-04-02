Caitlin Clark puts on shooting clinic, but it's not enough for Iowa in national championship game

Even in the biggest moment of her life, Caitlin Clark made the national championship game seem like another day in the gym.

The Hawkeyes’ star continued her sharpshooting against LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas to lead Iowa in the title game.

In her last two games, Clark put up 41 points each to lead the Hawkeyes to victory. On Sunday, Clark kept fans in awe of her shooting while doing everything she could to help Iowa bring home the title. It wasn't enough though, with Clark getting into foul trouble and LSU shooting at an absurd rate, the Hawkeyes fell 102-85 in their first national title game appearance.

Here’s a look at some of her best plays from Sunday’s game.

Caitlin Clark’s range knows no limits

Clark wasted little time finding her shot. The Hawkeyes' first points of the contest came from the junior guard knocking down a jumper from near the Final Four logo.

Clark finished the first quarter with 14 points to help the Hawkeyes maintain a 27-22 lead.

Caitlin Clark sets more NCAA records

In the third quarter, Clark etched her name in the NCAA record books once again. This time, her 3-pointer with just under eight minutes to go gave her the most points in a single NCAA Tournament.

The mark, previously held by Sheryl Swoopes, was set in 1993. That's the same year Iowa last appeared in the Final Four. Clark posted 191 points in the tournament.

But that wasn't the only record Clark set in the quarter. Another deep three with under four minutes to play gave Clark the most treys in a national championship game.

Clark finished the day with 30 points.