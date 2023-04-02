Podcast: Officiating, Caitlin Clark, LSU and the final bow on a dream Iowa women's basketball season

A dream Iowa season met an unfortunate ending Sunday in Dallas, as the Hawkeyes suffered a 102-85 loss to LSU at the American Airlines Center. The Tigers' hot-shooting first half stuck the Hawkeyes in a huge hole it couldn't quite climb out of. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard put a final bow on this Iowa women's basketball campaign while diving into every element of Sunday's game.

