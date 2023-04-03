Iowa vs. LSU breaks all-time records for NCAA women's basketball on TV, streaming

Iowa women's basketball fans apparently weren't the only ones tuning in to watch the NCAA National Championship between the Hawkeyes and LSU. The game garnered attention from all over, smashing records as the most viewed college women's basketball game on record for ESPN with 9.9 million viewers, according to their tweet.

Not only did Iowa and LSU smash records on TV, but the national championship game was the most-viewed college event ever to stream on ESPN Plus. Despite the loss, the Iowa women's basketball team and Caitlin Clark can congratulate themselves on building hype for the program.

The next question is, will the hype around Iowa's NCAA final against LSU beat out the men's?

Megan Bridgeman is a producer working with Gannett newspapers across the Plains, including the Des Moines Register.