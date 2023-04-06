Iowa women's basketball star Monika Czinano has WNBA potential according to one team executive

The Iowa women's basketball team's run to the national championship game put the Hawkeyes on the map and helped one of their stars captivate the attention of at least one WNBA general manager.

Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn said during a Thursday teleconference with media members that she sees plenty of WNBA potential in Monika Czinano following an impressive showing in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm a big Monika fan," Dunn said. "She's one of the people that I would have mentioned that's stock went up during the tournament."

Czinano, a 6-foot-3 post player for the Hawkeyes, has been a mainstay in the Iowa starting lineup. She averaged 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during her final season. Czinano, who has started 127 games during her career, is a career 67% shooter from the field.

Dunn said there are plenty of other intangibles she likes about Czinano, who needs to find the right fit in order to stick in the league.

"No fear, physical, strong, high energy," Dunn said. "The thing for Monika is, she just needs to get selected by the right team that has a spot open for her and it's all about what team picks you. It's not really the first or second round. But is there a spot there for you?"