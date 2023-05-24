Tania Davis returning to Iowa women's basketball as director of player development

Tania Davis is coming home.

The former Iowa women's basketball point guard and 1,000-point scorer has been named the Hawkeyes' new director of player development, Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday. Davis takes over for the departing Kathryn Reynolds, who was recently named the president/commissioner of the new Northwoods Softball League.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Tania Davis back to Iowa City,” Bluder said in a school release. “Tania was a tremendous player who has now gained great coaching experience.

"It is so exciting to know she will now impact our program once again as our director of player development. She will be a pivotal piece in our day-to-day operation, mainly working with our players to assist them in becoming strong leaders and role models in the community.”

Davis finished her Iowa career (2015-19) with 1,007 career points as a multi-year starter during a Hawkeyes run that first revitalized the program into the powerhouse it is now. During Davis' senior year, which ended with a Big Ten Tournament title and an Elite Eight appearance, she rebounded from a second torn ACL the season prior and notched career highs in points, rebounds, assists and 3-pointers en route to all-conference honorable mention.

After graduating from Iowa in 2019, Davis had a two-year stint at Clemson as a women's basketball graduate assistant. She then moved on to Omaha, where Davis was an assistant coach for two seasons.

Safe to say, though, she's happy to be back in Iowa City.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.