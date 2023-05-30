PODCAST: 1-on-1 with Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark ahead of her senior year

Caitlin Clark is back home in West Des Moines for a few weeks and, as she did last year, the Iowa women's basketball megastar sits down with the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow and talks about the fire that's burning within her despite accomplishing one of her big goals of taking the Hawkeye to the NCAA Final Four.

"I don't feel like I should be satisfied by that with another year to play," Clark said during a 45-minute interview following a May 25 workout.

Clark talks about the upcoming season, her growing celebrity, LSU loading up in the transfer portal and many other topics in a can't-miss discussion.

Stay tuned for Chad's column on his morning with Clark, including video clips from her workout, later this week at HawkCentral.com and in Sunday's Des Moines Register print edition.

For a direct link to the podcast with Caitlin Clark, click here.