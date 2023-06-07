Likely a top-10 matchup, Iowa women's basketball to face Virginia Tech in Charlotte

After nearly meeting at the Final Four in Dallas, Iowa and Virginia Tech will clash next season in an intriguing women's basketball matchup.

The Hawkeyes and Hokies will meet Nov. 9 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte as part of the newly created Ally Tipoff. Tickets will go on sale later in the summer, according to a university tweet.

Had Virginia Tech toppled eventual champion LSU in the Final Four — a game the Hokies lost 79-72 — then it would've been the Hokies and Hawkeyes battling for the national championship. Both teams bring back several key pieces from those squads.

“We are excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the Final Four last season,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a school release. “This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure for our university.”

Caitlin Clark is the obvious headliner, along with returning starters Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. Virginia Tech brings back leading scorer Elizabeth Kitley, who turned down the WNBA for now to return for her free COVID season. Iowa is ranked third and Virginia Tech ninth in ESPN's way too early top 25 for next season.

Wednesday's announcement is the latest cog in an Iowa non-conference schedule that's rounding into form. Iowa will face Cleveland State in Des Moines on Dec. 16 and participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Hawkeyes will also face their usual trio of in-state foes in Drake, Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

