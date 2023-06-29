Iowa's Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Conference female athlete of the year

Register staff report

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark picked up yet another award on Thursday.

Clark was chosen as the Big Ten Conference's female athlete of the year, the league announced. Clark’s selection represents the third time a Hawkeye has received Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year honors. The other Iowa honorees were field hockey standout Kristy Gleason in 1994 and basketball great Megan Gustafson in 2019.

During the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Clark posted the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history and broke the NCAA single-tournament record for most three-point FGs made (24) and most points scored (191). This past winter, she was the only player in the nation with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals.

A 6-foot guard from West Des Moines, Clark was chosen Monday as the 2023 recipient of the Honda Cup as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. Clark was the first Big Ten Conference women’s basketball player and Iowa student-athlete to receive the Honda Cup in the award’s 47-year history. She was also just the fourth student-athlete from a current Big Ten school to earn the honor and the first since Penn State volleyball standout Megan Hodge was a co-recipient in 2010.

Clark was the consensus national player of the year and Big Ten player of the year in 2022-23 after leading Iowa to its first NCAA national championship game appearance and the first by a Big Ten program since 2005.

Clark has two years of college eligibility remaining.

The Big Ten media relations department contributed to this report.