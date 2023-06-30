Iowa women's basketball season-ticket sales for 2023-24 set to resume with price increase

Long-awaited updates surrounding tickets for the upcoming University of Iowa women's basketball season were unveiled Friday morning.

We don't have every last detail yet, but the university is now sending out pricing and renewal notices for current men's and women's basketball season ticket holders.

The prices, understandably, have gone up for the Caitlin Clark-led women's team that roared to the school's first national-title game appearance last season.

For current ticketholders, a full-season women's basketball ticket will be priced at $175 for adults (up from $125 a year ago), $140 for faculty/staff and senior citizens (up from $90 a year ago) and $60 for youths age 18 and under (up from $30).

UI associate athletics director for external relations Matt Henderson told the Register via text message that those who have already requested to become a new Iowa women's season ticketholder will be contacted in order of priority status starting July 10. Prices for new season ticket holders will be $195 for adults, $160 for faculty/staff/senior citizens and $75 for youths.

Last season, Iowa sold roughly 6,500 season tickets for women's basketball and set a Big Ten Conference home attendance record, ranking No. 2 nationally (behind South Carolina) with an average of 11,143 fans over 17 home games.

This season, with Clark entering her senior year, sellout crowds are expected perhaps every night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In April, the university was forced to pause sales after getting 6,700 new season ticket requests. That development instantly became national news.

“We want to get as many season tickets into the hands of those who have a passion for attending women’s basketball and Hawkeye athletic events,” Henderson said then.

Henderson told the Register on Friday that if there are additional available season tickets for women's basketball after potential new buyers are contacted, there will be a public sale for the remaining seats. More details are likely to come after the dust settles on that front.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena's capacity for women's basketball is 15,056. Clark told the Register in May that she fully expects every home game and some road games to be sold out this season. Given her star power and the Hawkeyes' enjoyable style, that would not be a surprise. More than 13,000 tickets were sold in less than 90 minutes for an Iowa-Cleveland State game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Dec. 16.

The university is also sending out renewals for men's basketball season tickets. Prices for this season are unchanged: Between $325-$375 (plus per-seat contribution) depending on location for public and between $280-$320 (plus 50% off per-seat contribution) for faculty/staff.

One last thing on the women's tickets. The UI stressed that there will be little if any movement opportunities for seating. "Fans should renew expecting the same seats as last season," the press release stated.