Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder receives contract extension through 2029

After guiding Iowa women's basketball to its most dominant season amid an extended run of unprecedented success, further evidence arrived Friday that Lisa Bluder isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The longtime Hawkeyes coach has received an extension that keeps her under contract through 2029, the school said in a university release. Iowa previously announced a contract extension for Bluder through 2026 in July 2021, although a stipulation in her original deal automatically extends the contract one year for every NCAA Tournament appearance Iowa accumulates. The two extra years earned since that announcement, plus another Iowa added on this extension for winning last season's Big Ten Tournament, will have Bluder under contract until she's 68.

Her base salary — which went into effect July 1 — is now $1 million annually, up from $838,506. Bluder also will receive another $400,00 in guaranteed income (camps, shoe and apparel) in each year remaining on her contract, per the extension obtained by the Des Moines Register via an open-records request. The guaranteed income figure is up from $115,000 on the previous contract. Bluder also will have an extra $10,000 (up from $20,000 to $30,000) that comes from camps and clinics to split among her staff.

One additional amendment is worth mentioning. The university will pay Bluder a $500,000 lump sum on Jan. 1 following her employment end date, even if that includes taking another job elsewhere. Adding this unique detail further emphasizes how confident Iowa is that Bluder will retire a Hawkeye.

Bluder's potential for base-salary increases for each remaining contract year stays the same as before:

A 3% increase if Iowa doesn't make the NCAA Tournament with fewer than eight Big Ten wins.

A 5% increase if Iowa doesn't make the NCAA Tournament with eight or more Big Ten wins.

An 8% percent increase if Iowa makes the NCAA Tournament.

A 10% increase if Iowa makes the Sweet 16.

A 15% increase if Iowa advances to the Elite Eight or better.

The upcoming campaign will mark Bluder's 24th season at Iowa, where she has piled up 494 wins and a .665 winning percentage while morphing the Hawkeyes into one of the nation's premier programs.

Iowa is 151-47 over the last six campaigns, a stretch that includes a national championship game appearance, an Elite Eight, three Big Ten Tournament titles and a regular-season crown. In three of those seasons, Iowa has finished ranked inside the AP top 10.

With the recent dominance of Megan Gustafson and the current craze that is everything Caitlin Clark, Bluder has put the Hawkeyes firmly inside the sport's upper echelon. Pair that with the massive wave of program support (every game inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be sold out next season), and it's easy to see why Iowa women's basketball has never been in a better place.

