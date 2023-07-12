Angel Reese wins ESPY over Caitlin Clark, Brock Purdy for best breakthrough athlete

Despite a pair of Iowa connections in the ESPY nominees for best breakthrough athlete, Angel Reese toppled both Caitlin Clark and Brock Purdy to win the award.

Reese, the LSU women's basketball standout who helped guide the Tigers to a national title over Clark and the Hawkeyes, received the award Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After promising another national title, Reese capped her acceptance speech with the "you can't see me" gesture that gained plenty of traction during the Final Four and after.

This ESPY is one of the few awards Clark didn't collect. She swept the national player of the year awards, along with much more, after guiding the Hawkeyes to a national championship game appearance against Reese's LSU Tigers. Although Iowa finished one win short of a title, plenty of momentum will be carried into next season.

The same can be said for Purdy, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game as part of an impressive late-season surge in relief. While the former Iowa State standout is still recovering from an elbow injury suffered in last season's final game, he has a great shot to cement himself as San Francisco clear-cut quarterback moving forward.

