Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark wins 2023 ESPY for best women's college athlete

It's been more than three months since the women's college basketball season ended, yet the awards and accolades keep rolling in for Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa superstar added to her collection of national player of the year awards and countless other honors Wednesday by winning the ESPY for best women's college athlete. Clark beat out Oklahoma softball's Jordy Bahl, Northwestern lacrosse's Izzy Scane and Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas in what was her second nomination of the evening.

With countless eyes on the annual award show that fits right in between the MLB All-Star game and the season's second half, the nation got one last look at Clark's junior dominance before her senior saga begins. The highlight reel can go for days. Her award list takes multiple breaths to get through. Iowa's run to the national championship game will likely remain one of the school's crowning athletic moments for quite some time.

The performances that produced this ESPY have set the table for something absurd in what could be Clark's final Iowa season. Fans will pack Carver-Hawkeye Arena and beyond, just as they did at the Dolby Theatre Wednesday night, hoping for even one glimpse of this historic career.

More:Angel Reese wins ESPY over Caitlin Clark, Brock Purdy for best breakthrough athlete

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.