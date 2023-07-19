PODCAST: Going deep with Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen on Iowa women's basketball
Chad Leistikow
Des Moines Register
In a special edition of the Hawk Central podcast, the Register's Chad Leistikow is joined by the two leaders of Iowa women's basketball: head coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen.
They reflect on the national title-game run with amazing clarity, explain why the transfer portal didn't work out for Iowa and look forward to the 2023-24 season with Caitlin Clark.
For a direct link to the podcast, click here.