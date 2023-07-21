Leistikow: 5 great Iowa women's basketball topics with Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen

IOWA CITY − Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen have always worked well together, dating to the early 1990s when Bluder was the head coach at Drake and Jensen was averaging 29.6 points per game for the Bulldogs.

So, put the two leading architects of Iowa women’s basketball in a room and hand them each a microphone ... and is there any doubt they’ll deliver yet again?

Head coach Bluder and associate head coach Jensen graciously spent a full hour with the Des Moines Register this week, tackling a wide range of topics about their wildly popular team that captivated a nation behind the otherworldly play of Caitlin Clark and a magical run to the NCAA championship game.

The majority of the interview aired Wednesday night as part of the Hawk Central radio show on KXnO in Des Moines, and a podcast version can be found online. Given the rich conversation, it would be an impossible task to cram it all into one newspaper-friendly column. So, here are five of the most-asked-about topics that we discussed Wednesday with some context and, of course, terrific insight from the pair that is leading the Hawkeye program together for the 24th consecutive year.

‘I think we won’

Reflecting on the Hawkeyes’ 31-7 season, which finished with a 102-85 loss to LSU in the NCAA title game in Dallas, brought back a lot of emotions and imagery. For Bluder, this was what she dreamed about when taking the Iowa job in 2000 – sold-out crowds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the program’s first Final Four appearance since 1993. That fan fervor was encapsulated with an iconic photo outside American Airlines Center, as Bluder and Jensen led the single-file Hawkeye coaches and players through a mob of black-and-gold-clad fans who paid a dear price for their seats to watch Iowa's first-ever title-game appearance.

“It was overwhelming. It was so loud,” Bluder said. “... It almost brings tears to your eyes to think about it. It was such an emotional thing, walking through that sea of people.”

Jensen immediately thinks of the fan support – she told a funny story about leaving Iowa's hotel bubble in Seattle for an impromptu wardrobe trip to Nordstrom and was amazed at the many Hawkeye fans who were out and awaiting their Sweet 16 games – but had the added layer of her father’s death on the morning of Iowa’s Elite Eight game against Louisville.

In his final days, her father (Dale) wasn’t able to eat much, but liked the taste of French onion soup. So, Jensen’s family back in Kimballtown would effort to find him those sips of comfort soup. Well, when the Hawkeyes went through the pregame meal line and found that French onion soup was catered the day of the Louisville game, Jensen couldn’t believe it. In 30 years, Bluder and Jensen had never been served French onion soup in their pregame meal. But on this day, there it was.

Jensen was brought to tears and returned to the coaches' table.

"Everybody took a cup, and we toasted him with our soup cup," Jensen said. "That was a sign to me that, 'I'm there. I'm good.'"

The team then went on to thump Louisville, 97-83, that night and punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Flash forward to the national title game and its aftermath. The Hawkeyes ran into a buzzsaw on many levels. Little-known LSU players were hitting shots. Clark got into foul trouble on questionable whistles. And Iowa fell one win short of the ultimate glory.

The game is remembered nationally for the bad officiating (on both sides), for LSU’s Angel Reese taunting Clark in the game’s final moments, for a national controversy about race that swirled when First Lady Jill Biden said she would invite both LSU and Iowa to the White House. Through it all, Bluder and Clark and the Hawkeyes handled the loss with grace.

“The thing we kept hearing over and over again, and I even heard from people from Louisiana, but all over the country is that we loved your team,” Bluder said. “And nobody talked about losing.

“It is so easy to be No. 1. Anybody can be No. 1. But it's hard to be No. 2. And I think this team taught America how to handle being No. 2; how to handle failure. Because it happens to all of us. And I think this team did a beautiful job of that.”

Bluder and Jensen pray before every game. They proclaimed in Dallas that they were a team of destiny. When they returned to Iowa and saw thousands of adoring fans welcoming them home after a runner-up finish, Jensen was reminded of something she and Bluder discussed earlier that Monday morning.

“She had said in that conversation, ‘I do believe we were a team of destiny,’” Jensen said. “(And) ‘we still are. I just believe we were just destined to be No. 2.’”

Yet, the greeting they received was one normally reserved for champions.

“When we landed and (saw) the 2,000 people that met us, the irony of that,” Jensen said. “We got out and we were both emotionally exhausted. … We could not weave our way through the crowd. And I looked at her and said, ‘Did we win or lose?’

“And she’s like, ‘I think we won.’”

LSU and officiating

National outlets derided the officiating from the crew of Lisa Jones, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh and Michol Murray from a game staged before 19,482 fans and 9.9 million television viewers on ABC. LSU’s Reese and Iowa’s Monika Czinano each got hit with two first-quarter fouls, LSU’s Kim Mulkey consistently coached from inside the court without a warning. And, most notably, Clark got called for two questionable second-quarter push-offs then a technical foul, her fourth personal foul, for a casual flip of the basketball behind her back during a stoppage.

“It just didn't get to showcase the very best of what these two teams had to offer,” Jensen said. “But at the end of the day, they had a really great shooting night.”

The previous year, after Iowa’s second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton, the governing body delivered a private apology to Bluder. She said in this interview she got no such call after the LSU game.

“The head of officials called me after that (Creighton) game and said that they apologize, there was a mistake in that game,” Bluder said. “But there were no mistakes in this (LSU) game obviously, because they never called.”

Bluder pointed out that a rule change has since been made that a delay-of-game technical foul – which Clark was whistled for in the third quarter as Iowa was rallying – will no longer count as a personal foul; only as a team foul.

“So, the Caitlin Clark rule is in effect,” Bluder said.

The offseason has brought more LSU banter, as the Tigers loaded up with arguably the NCAA transfer portal’s top two targets to join Reese in DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow and Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith.

“They're investing a lot in their program, I'll say that,” Bluder said of LSU, a 3-to-1 betting favorite to repeat as NCAA champion. (Iowa is 7-to-1.) “… I do think they're the super team of today. There's no salary cap there.”

Iowa and the portal

Most of us believed that with a scholarship opening (with Shateah Wetering transferring to Northern Iowa) and a clear need in the frontcourt, with Czinano and McKenna Warnock having departed, the Hawkeyes would be aggressive to supplement their roster via the NCAA transfer portal.

Then, nothing happened.

Did Iowa drop the ball or what?

This topic seemed to elicit some of the most passionate answers from Bluder and Jensen. They firmly believe in building a team concept, centered around Bluder’s “Everyone Matters” core principle, and are deliberate in recruiting to find players who are willing to buy into that. A visible joy during games is one of the reasons the Iowa women are so much fun to watch – and why they'll likely sell out every home game this winter.

After hearing what they say about the portal and Iowa's program philosophy, it’s hard to poke any legitimate holes in how they proceeded.

“We really try to find those fits. And then we try to develop, and we really work a lot on that chemistry piece,” Jensen said. “So, everybody likes that. But then they also get frustrated, ‘Why can’t we get someone in the portal? And why don’t we just get someone? They could have gotten someone.’

“We did look. We tried to find someone that would be a good fit, basketball-wise, but what's always been most important to us is if you're a good fit person-wise.

“It isn’t as easy as you would think. We have never, ever acted quickly. We have never acted with a disregard to our core values. And so, if you see us not having someone it doesn't necessarily mean that we were terrible, didn't care, lost everything. And we didn’t want to throw money-money at people.”

Bluder then chimed in.

“There were probably about 1,000 kids in the portal. Really, about 10 of them were good enough to play for us,” Bluder said. “I mean, we’re a Final Four team, national runner-up. Most of those kids were not good enough to play for us.

“Some of them didn't have the grades. And some of them weren’t the position we needed.

“Some people are willing to throw hundreds of thousands of dollars at players, and we’re quite honestly not willing to (spend) hundreds of thousands of dollars. Because if you want to be an Iowa Hawkeye, it shouldn't be the money sign that brings you here, it should be something else. It should be about being a part of something special. And not just who can buy the best player in America.”

(Bluder didn't drop her mic at that moment, but she certainly could have.)

Who steps up in 2023-24?

Given the aforementioned portal discussion, it makes sense to start at the “5” position in Bluder’s “four-out” offense, which ideally revolves around a talented point guard (which Iowa obviously has) who scores herself or distributes to one of the three other wings or the lone underneath-the-basket player (the “5”).

Bluder is confident that Jensen’s mastery as a post coach – as shown by helping Czinano become a four-time first-team All-Big Ten pick after she barely played behind 2019 National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson – can shine this offseason.

Junior Addison O’Grady sounds like the best candidate to take a big step forward; junior Sharon Goodman, who missed the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, and junior A.J. Ediger are also hard at work with Jensen.

“I know Jan can do the job,” Bluder said. “I believe if they can approach it with the same positive attitude that Monika did, the same work ethic that Monika did, they can be just as good.”

Jensen sees O’Grady (6-foot-4) and Goodman (6-3), because of their bigger wing spans than Czinano, possibly giving Iowa a greater rebounding and defensive presence than they had a season ago.

“I like what our mixture can be, and I think Addi and Sharon can tag-team that,” Jensen said. “And I’m confident in A.J. She’s got a little fight about her.”

What about Stuelke? The 6-2, athletic, reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year has enormous potential. Iowa is working her at the “4” spot now, and she’s developing a spot-up 3-pointer.

“If we need her at the ‘5,’ we can still do that,” Jensen said. “But she’s done a nice job working on that consistency of the 3. Because last year, she couldn't do that.

“I'm liking what we're seeing. I don't think they'll be able to let her catch (the ball) out there.”

Iowa’s backcourt is loaded. All the key figures are back (Clark, Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis, Sydney Affolter), plus Kylie Feuerbach is coming off her ACL injury and sophomore Taylor McCabe has bulked up and is a ready-to-contribute sharpshooter.

Both coaches were asked to pick a player who might surprise. Jensen’s answer was wide-ranging, but she landed on O’Grady taking a big jump.

How about Bluder?

“I’m going to go with Syd Affolter,” she said. “And I think Kate Martin is going to have a great year; she's looking so good. I think she's our best leader.”

Finally, the future

Regarding Clark’s potential to return for a fifth year, the coaches stressed they’re on “Team Caitlin” and said she is going to see how the season goes and how her body feels before making a decision.

As for her own future, Bluder was interviewed for the first time since she signed a contract extension through 2028-29 that pays her $1.4 million annually, with raises to come based on Iowa’s performance (including 15% for Elite Eight or better). She would be 68 when this contract expires. How long will she coach?

“I've loved what I've done for a long time. I just get paid for it now,” Bluder said, laughing. “At St. Ambrose (her first job), I sure didn’t.”

Of course, she wasn’t going to answer. But what’s remarkable about this topic is that she has kept Jensen by her side. The pair (plus longtime assistant Jenni Fitzgerald, who is now a special assistant to Bluder) have been together every step of the way at Iowa.

Jensen has turned down other head-coaching opportunities, including at her alma mater Drake, to stay at Iowa.

“We believed in our mission of getting to a Final Four,” Jensen said. “I always tell people … you’ve got to do what’s in your heart and know where you’re valued, where you get just a great sense of satisfaction. And Lisa never got into it for her salary. I’m not wired that way, either.”

Will Jensen and Bluder eventually go out together?

Will Bluder at some point step down, allowing Jensen to take over?

Those are fascinating questions, but they don’t require answers in July 2023. The questions only underscore how high these two women have taken this Hawkeye program.

“We'll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Jensen said. “We got a few years in the tank before we’ve got to make those decisions.

“This is where we've always wanted to be. ... Recruiting’s going pretty well, our team’s going pretty well. Everybody’s still having a blast. We’re not thinking about how old we are or how long we’ve been here. … We’re riding high.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.