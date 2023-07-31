Iowa women’s basketball prepares for games in Italy and Croatia

Dates and opponents have been set for the foreign excursion Iowa women's basketball will take this week to Italy and Croatia.

Set to leave Friday for Italy, Lisa Bluder's Hawkeyes will play three games while visiting Amalfi Coast, Dubrovnik, Naples and Split on the trip. Here is Iowa's upcoming schedule.

Aug. 6 vs. Team Slammers (11:30 a.m. CT in Naples, Italy)

vs. Team Slammers (11:30 a.m. CT in Naples, Italy) Aug. 11 vs. KK Tresnjevka 2009 (noon CT in Split, Croatia)

vs. KK Tresnjevka 2009 (noon CT in Split, Croatia) Aug. 13 vs. Croatian All-Stars (1:30 p.m. CT in Dubrovnik, Croatia)

Team Slammers is an Italian squad out of the Naples area, while KK Tresnjevka is a Croatian club team. None of the games are scheduled to be streamed.

"It's not the outcome of the game. It's the 10 practices before we leave that are extra. That's really where you see the biggest benefit when you go over there," Bluder said. "The bonding, the chemistry, making memories."

NCAA programs are allowed to take foreign trips once every four years. This will be Iowa women's basketball's first foreign trip since traveling to Spain in the summer of 2019.

Iowa returns starters Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin from the Hawkeyes' Final Four squad a season ago. Iowa will begin the year with high expectations again as a likely preseason top-5 team.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.