Caitlin Clark, Sydney Affolter lead Iowa women's basketball in European trip's opening game

Results don't mean much on the Iowa women's basketball foreign trip, but the Hawkeyes still wanted to deliver a strong showing in their first game-esque setting since the national championship showdown.

Lisa Bluder's squad routed the Italian squad Team Slammers on Sunday afternoon, delivering a 116-46 win. After an eventful Saturday spent exploring, pizza-making and much more, Iowa rolled through the first basketball portion of this trip with no resistance.

Seven Hawkeyes reached double figures: Caitlin Clark (17 points), Addison O'Grady (16 points), Sydney Affolter (15 points), Taylor McCabe (14), Molly Davis (13), Kate Martin (13) and Hannah Stuelke (12).

Affolter gets the first-game headliner with 13 rebounds to go with her scoring efforts. The Chicago native added five assists and two steals to kick off her third season that should feature an even larger role.

Same goes for O'Grady, who's looking to become the reason why Iowa felt it didn't need transfer-portal help in the post. The junior forward finished 8-for-8 from the field Sunday while picking up just one foul. McCabe added to the quality performances from those likely gunning for more minutes by draining four 3-pointers on nine attempts.

All-American Clark shot 5 of 11 from the field (4 of 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Clark had five rebounds and seven assists.

All in all, a nice, soft opening to this Iowa women's basketball season filled with hype. The Hawkeyes are next in action at noon Friday against Croatian team KK Tresnjevka 2009.

