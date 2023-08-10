Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball to scrimmage in Kinnick Stadium vs. DePaul on Oct. 15

The ever-expanding brand of Iowa women's basketball is adding another premier event to its already robust schedule.

Caitlin Clark and the rest of Lisa Bluder's Hawkeyes will host DePaul in a 3 p.m. Sunday scrimmage on Oct. 15...only this matchup will have a little bigger venue than what fans are used to. The "Crossover at Kinnick" event will occur at Kinnick Stadium, with BTN+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network broadcasting. There will be no issues with turnover from an Iowa football game the previous day either, the Hawkeyes are on the road against Wisconsin on Oct. 14.

Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, followed by UI contributors and football season ticket holders on Aug. 16 and general public on Aug. 17. Proceeds of the event will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A limited number of Rain or Shine tickets will be sold at $20 that will allow fans to attend the event at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye Arena in case weather forces the game to be played indoors. Kinnick-only reserved seat tickets will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and youth (ages 18 and under). Football stadium premium seat holders will be contacted separately and provided an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

If the Crossover at Kinnick event is moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena due to inclement weather, Iowa Athletics will accommodate only those who purchased a $20 Rain or Shine event ticket. Tickets for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be general admission. Tickets will not be refunded, those who purchased a Kinnick-only ticket will receive a commemorative digital souvenir from the event if weather prevents it from being held in the football stadium. Please note when choosing seats, the basketball court layout is subject to change.

How full can Kinnick Stadium get for Clark and this soaring program? We're about to find out. Consider this the perfect appetizer ahead of a highly anticipated season that will see large crowds follow the Hawkeyes everywhere.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” senior Gabbie Marshall said in a school release. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.