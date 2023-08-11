Caitlin Clark scores 30 to lead Iowa women's basketball to exhibition win in Croatia

Another day, another cruise-control overseas win for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The Hawkeyes got some increased competition Thursday against Croatian club team KK Tresnjevka 2009, but Lisa Bluder’s squad still rolled to a 106-53 win behind Caitlin Clark’s 30-point performance in Split, Croatia.

Clark finished 9-for-18 from the field, including 6-for-13 from deep, while playing just 17 minutes. She added four rebounds, three assists and a steal, helping Iowa construct a 58-30 intermission lead that only ballooned in the second half.

Molly Davis added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting with three treys, while Hannah Stuelke also reached double figures with 15 points and a rare 3-pointer. Kate Martin produced a vintage versatile stat line with seven points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Other noteworthy items from the box score: Addison O'Grady had nine points in 17 minutes. Sydney Affolter added nine points in 23 minutes. Those two continue to trend toward amplified roles this coming season.

Iowa wraps up its foreign tour at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against the Croatian All-Stars in Dubrovnik, Croatia.