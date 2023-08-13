Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball cruise to perfect record on foreign trip

The Iowa women's basketball team completed its slate of foreign exhibition games with another emphatic victory Sunday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes rolled to a 109-29 win over the Croatian All-Stars in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Iowa finished its three-game set with a perfect record and a combined margin of victory of 203 points.

Following dominant wins over the Italian squad Team Slammers and the Croatian team KK Tresnjevka 2009, Iowa wasted no time making Sunday's score just as silly. The Hawkeyes roared out to a 61-15 intermission lead and never looked back.

Hannah Stuelke led the way with 20 points in 19 minutes, perhaps most importantly going 8-for-11 at the free-throw line. Also reaching double figures were Taylor McCabe (15 points on 5-for-8 from deep), Addison O'Grady (12 points, 10 rebounds) and A.J. Ediger (11 points).

Caitlin Clark played just 15 minutes but had nine points with two treys, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Every Iowa player who appeared in the game scored.

Iowa is next in action Oct. 15 for its scrimmage against DePaul inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes open the 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 6 versus Fairleigh Dickinson.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.