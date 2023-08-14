Iowa women's basketball tickets are sold out for season: 'Hawk fans are insane!'

Unprecedented demand for Iowa women’s basketball season tickets has, as one might have expected, turned into an unprecedented reality: The sellout of the entire 2023-24 season.

The University of Iowa on Monday announced a sellout of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for season tickets with a tweet that said, “15,000 strong, all season long.” No single-game tickets are currently planned.

According to UI spokesman Matt Weitzel, "Fans who placed deposits but did not receive season tickets may be provided single-game opportunities if we receive returned tickets or have unused internal inventory."

The achievement is monumental. Behind national player of the year Caitlin Clark, Iowa finished No. 2 nationally in home attendance for the 2022-23 season. Even so, the Hawkeye women notched “just” the program’s third-ever regular-season sellout in the regular-season finale against then-No. 2 Indiana. Clark, as you may recall, captivated a country that day with her walk-off, game-winning 3-pointer. Iowa then briskly sold out both NCAA Tournament home games and made a run to the national championship game, where it lost to LSU in Dallas.

Following that run, Iowa women’s basketball season tickets had so many orders that the university had to pause sales in April. They resumed this summer with a new pricing structure. A season ticket via renewal was going for $175 for adults; the price was $195 for new customers. That’s still a pretty solid deal for what will be Clark’s senior season in Iowa City. By comparison, a season ticket for Iowa men’s basketball runs between $325-$375 plus a per-seat annual contribution.

Iowa sold approximately 6,500 season tickets for women’s basketball last season. With Monday’s news, that number easily more than doubled. Carver-Hawkeye Arena seats 15,056 for basketball home games.

"Going to be one insane season!!," Clark wrote in a Monday tweet. "Hawk fans are insane!!!!"

There are tickets available for the “Crossover at Kinnick,” starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for season ticketholders, then 9 a.m. Wednesday for I-Club contributors and football season ticketholders, then to the general public at 9 a.m. Thursday. The “Crossover” game is an exhibition between Iowa and DePaul at Kinnick Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Organizers will have an indoor option in case of inclement weather. Those guaranteed tickets are $20, rain or shine. A $10 adult/$5 youth or student ticket will be available for Kinnick only as Iowa aims to host a women’s basketball game with nearly 70,000 fans.

At this point, given the current demand for Iowa women's basketball, that may not be out of the question.