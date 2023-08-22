Two Iowa Hawkeye basketball stars are heating up Instagram with a cozy photo together

Is it a match made in heaven? Or at least a match made between Hawkeye basketball stars?

Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa basketball star who led her team to the national championship game in April, posted photos this week with former Hawkeye men's hoops player and current Indiana Pacers team assistant Connor McCaffery.

"Best end to summer," Clark captioned a picture on Instagram, accompanied by a black heart emoji as the pair sat together on a boat wearing sweatshirts.

"U CUTE," McCaffery commented with a red heart and crossed finger emoji. The photo has received more than 150,000 likes and 850 comments so far.

McCaffery completed his Hawkeye career this past spring as one of the program's winningest players and with the best assist-to-turnover ratio in team history.

Last May, McCaffery joined the coaching staff of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. His dad, Fran McCaffery, is the head coach of the Hawkeye men's basketball team.

Clark has had a busy summer: She teed up with fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am golf tournament in July in the Quad Cities, and the Iowa State Fair butter sculptor Sarah Pratt and her daughters sculpted her likeness in butter as a companion piece to the iconic butter cow. Her likeness joined fellow Iowa sports legends Kurt Warner, who played quarterback at Northern Iowa before his Hall of Fame NFL career, and former Iowa State football star Jack Trice during the 11 days of the State Fair.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.