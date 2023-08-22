Iowa women's basketball lands 2025 Davenport North product Journey Houston

Another in-state guard and All-Iowa Attack product is heading Lisa Bluder's way.

Iowa women's basketball landed a commitment Tuesday night from Davenport North's Journey Houston, a 2025 guard currently ranked No. 19 nationally in her class by ESPN.

"I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me the past three years and thank you to my parents and all of my All-Iowa Attack coaches for helping me get to where I am today!" Houston wrote in her announcement. "I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!"

Iowa had been after Houston for quite some time, first offering her a scholarship during the 2021 summer before she became a cemented Division I prospect. Even as other offers rolled in, from places like Iowa State, DePaul and others, Houston stuck with her first one.

Iowa's strong relationship with the All-Iowa Attack certainly played a large factor here. Caitlin Clark is the headliner alum, but last year’s Final Four roster included six other players from the state’s premier AAU girls basketball program.

On the high school scene, Houston has been putting up points since the moment she arrived. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a double-double as a freshman (20.9 points, 10.6 rebounds per game), then nearly did the same thing again as a sophomore (18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds per game).

With Houston guiding the ship, Davenport North jumped from 12 wins in 2021-22 to 21 and a state-tournament appearance last season. With her collegiate plan now set in stone, Houston will look to keep the Wildcats trending upward in her final two prep seasons.

With Iowa's brand currently operating at all-time levels, these are the types of recruiting battles the Hawkeyes want to continue winning. Houston is a highly sought-after in-state baller who headlines her class, and Iowa capitalized by jumping in early.

