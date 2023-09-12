These three former Iowa football players stood out during Week 1 of the NFL season

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season came and went with several former Hawkeyes contributing significantly to their teams' performances.

It started Thursday evening with the debuts of Sam LaPorta (5 catches, 39 yards) and Jack Campbell (2 tackles), who both helped the Detroit Lions pull off an opening-night stunner over the defending champs Kansas City Chiefs. It ended with Buffalo's Micah Hyde and A.J. Epenesa wondering how the New York Jets escaped Monday night with a victory.

In between, several more former Hawkeyes made tremendous impacts. Here are three who stood out.

Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans safety

The Titans suffered a tough 16-15 road loss to the New Orleans Saints, but Hooker still did his best to prevent it.

The former Iowa safety had fives tackles (3 solo) with a TFL to go with a fumble recovery and an interception. The pick was Derek Carr's first in a Saints uniform and came right before halftime as New Orleans looked to deliver a late score.

Now in his fifth NFL season after Tennessee selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hooker has settled in nicely just the way he did at Iowa's CASH position back in 2018. Hooker's ability to give Iowa a 4-2-5 defensive weapon continues to prove valuable today.

Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker

Tampa Bay has become a former Hawkeye haven of sorts, with Nelson, Tristan Wirfs and Kaevon Merriweather all on the squad. The trio all had a hand in the Buccaneers' surprising road win over the Minnesota Vikings, but it was Nelson who shined brightest.

He finished with three tackles (2 solo) and one sack while racking up three quarterback hits on Kirk Cousins. As you can see from these clips, Nelson was in the Vikings backfield all afternoon.

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams OL

One of the more surprising results of the week was the Rams manhandling the Seattle Seahawks in the second half en route to a dominant 30-13 win. Right in the middle of it was Jackson's domination at left tackle.

The former undrafted free agent finished with the best Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade on the Rams' offensive line and the third-best number league-wide (88.5). Jackson helped open up holes for running back Kyren Williams while keeping Matthew Stafford clean.

As a whole, the Rams offensive line yielded just five quarterback pressures and one quarterback hit. Look for Jackson to keep ascending as the season goes on.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.