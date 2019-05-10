CLOSE Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl played in only his second game of the year and provided a spark in the Hawkeyes' 98-84 win over Iowa State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

As expected, Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl received a hardship waiver from the Big Ten Conference and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Pemsl played in only two games last year before having surgery to remove some hardware near his knee from a previous operation. He has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in his career and will be an important player next season as the Hawkeyes look to replace power forward Tyler Cook.

Pemsl played early in the season against Missouri-Kansas City and then contemplated the surgery because of discomfort in his knee. Then he started to feel better, and the Dubuque native returned to play in one memorable game — a 98-84 home win over rival Iowa State. Pemsl was in the middle of a fracas in that one that nearly saw him get ejected. He scored eight points with six rebounds in 16 key minutes.

“I felt good,” Pemsl told the Register the next day. “It still feels good. Thank God. Knock on wood.”

Buy Photo Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to an official after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

But the pain returned, and Pemsl shut things down for the remainder of the season. He and sophomore Jack Nunge, who redshirted last season, figure to be the primary options at power forward for the Hawkeyes next season.

Pemsl is the second Hawkeye in as many years to receive a hardship waiver, after backup point guard Connor McCaffery received one in 2018.

Mark Emmert covers University of Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.