With CJ Fredrick's Kentucky state title wrapped up, Iowa's 2018 signees have now both finished their high school careers.

Here's a quick recap of Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp's senior seasons:

Joe Wieskamp

SF, Muscatine (Iowa)

Season averages: 33.5 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting, 34.3 percent on 3-pointers; 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game

How his season went:Wieskamp led Muscatine to a 16-9 record and its first state tournament berth since 2002. Although his Muskies came up short against Iowa City West in the quarterfinals, Wieskamp put on a show his whole senior year and captivated crowds across the state. Double teams, triple teams, quadruple teams; it didn't matter — Wieskamp simply dominated competition this season. He finished a remarkable four years with 2,376 points — the most in 4A history and the sixth-most among all classes — and he capped his high school career with a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double at Wells Fargo Arena.

CJ Fredrick drives the lane and drops in two pints for Covington Catholic in their win over Fern Creek, at the KHSAA Basktball Tournament "Elite Eight", Lexington, KY, March 16, 2018. (Photo: Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer)

CJ Fredrick

SG, Covington Catholic (Kentucky)

Season averages: 23.1 points per game on 58.3 percent shooting, 48.9 on 3-pointers; 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game

How his season went: Fredrick led Covington Catholic to a 34-4 record and its second state title in school history. Winning a title in any state is a big deal. But in Kentucky, there's only one state champion for all the schools, so Fredrick had to lead his team to 10 postseason wins in order to claim the crown. He scored 32 points on 9-for-15 shooting in the state championship win over Scott County. Gatorade named Fredrick its Kentucky player of the year.

