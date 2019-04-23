CLOSE Chase Courbat has been considered one of Iowa's top 2021 prospects for the past couple seasons. Matthew Bain, mbain@dmreg.com

We're officially neck-deep in 2020 recruitment.

This weekend is the first NCAA evaluation period of the year, meaning Division I coaches can watch prospects compete at AAU tournaments across the country. Most coaches use the evaluation periods in two ways.

First, they'll proudly wear a polo shirt with their school logo and sit as close to games as possible, showing targets love without directly speaking to them.

And second, they'll evaluate other prospects who, after meeting with the full coaching staff, they may decide to offer later in the spring or summer.

Based on observations and conversations with recruiting and coaching contacts, this is the Register's Iowa 2020 big board heading into the first evaluation period. We'll release an updated version entering the second period in July.

1. Xavier Foster, PF (Oskaloosa)

247Sports: four stars, ranked No. 34 in 2020; Rivals: five stars, No. 24

Foster has been an Iowa priority for two years, and it'll remain that way heading into the Oskaloosa 7-footer's final AAU season. The Hawkeyes' main competition at the moment is Iowa State, USC and potentially Baylor, although new schools could enter the mix this spring and summer. Iowa is set for an in-home visit with Foster on April 23.

2. Dawson Garcia, PF (Prior Lake, Minnesota)

247Sports: five stars, No. 22; Rivals: four stars, No. 35

Garcia is an über-talented big who can score from anywhere. Iowa hosted him for an unofficial visit in March, and it traveled up to Minnesota to keep tabs on him several times throughout the season. PrepHoops national analyst Ryan James reported that the Hawkeyes will conduct an in-home visit with Garcia this month.

3. Caleb Love, PG (St. Louis, Missouri)

247Sports: four stars, No. 36; Rivals: four stars, No. 39

Iowa is hoping Love, a 6-3 point guard, follows in Tyler Cook's footsteps from St. Louis to Iowa City. The Hawkeyes offered last April and checked in on him multiple times this season. Stockrisers.com's Jake Weingarten reported that Love will host Iowa for an in-home visit April 24. He's a kid who could turn blue-blood down the line.

4. Ethan Morton, PG (Butler, Pennsylvania)

247Sports: four stars, No. 63; Rivals: four stars, No. 44

Morton told the Register that Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery is slated to visit him April 29. McCaffery got involved early here, as he has the Pennsylvania connection. Morton is a unique, 6-5 point guard who holds offers from a wide range of high-majors, including Indiana, Stanford and Purdue — where he has already officially visited.

5. Andre Jackson, SF (Albany, New York)

247Sports: four stars, No. 57; Rivals: four stars, No. 47

Despite New York native Andrew Francis leaving Iowa's staff, Jackson's AAU program director, Patrick Neary, said there is still mutual interest with the Hawkeyes. Jackson, a tremendous athlete, officially visited Iowa in October and UConn in March, and he told the Register that Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery will visit him on April 29. Syracuse also figures to be a strong contender here.

6. Jalen Suggs, CG (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

247Sports: five stars, No. 10; Rivals: five stars, No. 14

Suggs is an elite prospect in basketball and football. There's still some thought he'll try to play both in college. While that wouldn't happen at a blue-blood school, there are some high-majors, including Iowa, who have offered him in both sports. Suggs has consistently mentioned the Hawkeyes when asked which schools are showing the most interest.

7. Ty Berry, PG (Newton, Kansas)

247Sports: three stars, No. 203; Rivals: three stars, No. 126

Berry told The Hoop Focus in January that Iowa, Iowa State, Wichita State and Purdue were the four schools recruiting him hardest. The Hawkeyes offered last July and hosted Berry for a September visit. Kansas has been sniffing around and it'd likely be the favorite if it offers.

8. Ben Carlson, PF (St. Paul, Minnesota)

247Sports: four stars, No. 69; Rivals: four stars, No. 84

Iowa is one of a handful of Midwest programs involved with Carlson, along with Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Xavier and Purdue. Stanford is also a big-time contender. The Hawkeyes offered in July and traveled to see Carlson several times throughout the high school season.

9. Desmond Polk, SG (New Berlin, Wisconsin)

247Sports: three stars, No. 222; Rivals: three stars, No. 137

Iowa offered Polk in September. He unofficially visited later that month and again in March. Marquette, DePaul and Iowa State have also offered. Polk is a lights-out shooter with good bounce and athleticism. Originally from the Milwaukee area, he now plays his high school ball with Indiana prep La Lumiere.

10. Hunter Dickinson, C (Hyattsville, Maryland)

247Sports: four stars, No. 30; Rivals: four stars, No. 27

Another East Coast target, Dickinson is a physically gifted 7-2 post player who has officially visited Notre Dame and Purdue. Iowa kept tabs on him during the season and Weingarten reported that the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, among others, visited him April 12. Dickinson plays for high school powerhouse DeMatha Catholic.

11. Trey Galloway, SG (Culver, Indiana)

247Sports: four stars, No. 126; Rivals: three stars, unranked

A well-built 6-5 shooting guard, Galloway visited Iowa in late September. Purdue, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State and Butler have also offered and Indiana is showing interest. The Hawkeyes have as good a shot as anybody right now. We'll see what happens if the Hoosiers offer down the line.

12. Anthony Leal, SG (Bloomington, Indiana)

247Sports: four stars, No. 90; Rivals: four stars, No. 91

Leal visited Iowa in September; that's when he picked up his Hawkeyes offer. He has officially visited Stanford, and Northwestern is also thought to be a strong contender. With all that said, if the Bloomington native receives an Indiana offer (and the Hoosiers are interested), that might end his recruitment right there.

13. Jamari Sibley, PF (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

247Sports: four stars, No. 113; Rivals: four stars, No. 62

With his skill set and long 6-8 frame, Sibley may have as big an upside as anyone in the 2020 class. He already holds 22 offers, and that's before what could unfold this spring and summer. The Hawkeyes offered him last April. Sibley is AAU teammates with Polk on Milwaukee-based Phenom University.

14. Tyler Beard, PG (Chicago, Illinois)

247Sports: four stars, No. 88; Rivals: four stars, No. 76

Beard is a defensive minded point guard out of Whitney Young in Chicago. Iowa offered in June 2017, but the recruitment has somewhat stalled since the last AAU season. Beard told the Register he's very interested in visiting Iowa City, though the Hawkeyes have not extended an invitation.

