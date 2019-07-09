CLOSE Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is feeling comfortable after his latest knee surgery. Hear more: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

July, the all-important month for basketball recruiting, is here once again.

This month provides college coaches their best, last chance to evaluate junior prospects and to support their top junior targets from the sidelines.

There used to be three live evaluation periods in July. Now, with NCAA rule changes, there are just two: July 11-14, during which coaches will be spread throughout the South at different AAU tournaments; and July 23-28, during which the new NCAA camps will make their debut at regional sites across the country.

Left to right: Jalen Suggs, Xavier Foster, Ty Berry, Kiyron Powell (Photo: USA TODAY Network staff)

Iowa currently has four open 2020 scholarships, although potential NBA departures, Jordan Bohannon's return and/or attrition could change that number.

Based on observations and conversations with recruiting contacts, here is the Register's Iowa 2020 big board heading into July's live periods.

1. Xavier Foster, PF (Oskaloosa)

247Sports: four stars, No. 42 in 2020; Rivals: four stars, No. 40

No surprise here. The Oskaloosa 7-footer has been the Hawkeyes' top 2020 priority essentially since his freshman year. Iowa, Iowa State, USC and Baylor are the main schools in the picture, although Providence and Texas A&M are making a bit of a push.

Buy Photo Oskaloosa's Xavier Foster (34) gets around Norwalk's Sam Rohrer (33) during their boys 3A state basketball championship game on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Des Moines. Norwalk leads Oskaloosa at halftime 31-30. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

2. Andre Jackson, SF (Albany, New York)

247Sports: four stars, No. 102; Rivals: four stars, No. 61

It's essentially down to Iowa, UCLA, UConn and Syracuse for the super athlete out of New York. Jackson officially visited Iowa City in October, and Fran McCaffery visited him in April. The Hawkeyes have been on Jackson for a long time, with a strong relationship.

Albany Academy guard Andre Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

3. Jalen Suggs, PG (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

247Sports: five stars, No. 11; Rivals: five stars, No. 16

Yes, Iowa is in the mix for Suggs, along with Iowa State, Minnesota, Marquette and Gonzaga, which is considered the current favorite. Juwan Howard and Michigan could also be a factor. Suggs had an in-home visit with Iowa before the April live period, and he's targeting an August decision. By then, a blue-blood could jump in, too.

Buy Photo Class of 2020 combo guard Jalen Suggs plays with Grassroots Sizzle during the Under Armour Association Session II in Kansas City. (Photo: Matthew Bain/The Register)

4. Dawson Garcia, PF (Prior Lake, Minnesota)

247Sports: five stars, No. 23; Rivals: four stars, No. 38

Iowa likes Garcia a whole lot, and has for a long, long time. But his stock has become white hot and he's recently tacked on offers from North Carolina and Kansas. This recruitment is more a question of if the Hawkeyes can keep their hat in the ring.

Buy Photo Class of 2020 prospect Dawson Garcia prepares for a 3-point shot at Battle at the Lakes. (Photo: Matthew Bain/The Register)

5. Ty Berry, PG (Newton, Kansas)

247Sports: three stars, No. 126; Rivals: three stars, No. 141

Iowa offered Berry back in July 2018 and had a regular presence at his games during the April live period. He has made it clear he isn't waiting on a Kansas offer. Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Missouri are among the other schools involved.

Buy Photo KC Run GMC 2020 point guard Ty Berry is considering Iowa and Iowa State, among others. (Photo: Matthew Bain/The Register)

6. Trey Galloway, SG (Culver, Indiana)

247Sports: four stars, No. 122; Rivals: three stars, unranked

While Indiana is considered the favorite, Iowa is still among the top contenders for Galloway, along with Michigan State, Georgetown, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. He visited Iowa City in the fall and has a strong relationship with McCaffery.

From left, Culver Academy junior Trey Galloway (25) drives to the basket under defense from senior Ethan Brittain-Watts (5) in the second half of boys Indiana All-Stars versus Junior All-Stars at New Castle High School in New Castle, Ind., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

7. Matt Cross, PF (Beverly, Massachusetts)

247Sports: four stars, No. 88; Rivals: four stars, No. 79

Iowa offered Cross in May and has since become thought of as a contender for the 6-8 forward. He has already officially visited Indiana, South Carolina, Butler and Miami. The Hawkeyes will no doubt try to secure a visit after July.

The Woodstock Academy's Matt Cross #14 in action against CBD-Montverde during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (Photo: Gregory Payan, AP)

8. Hunter Dickinson, C (Hyattsville, Maryland)

247Sports: four stars, No. 36; Rivals: four stars, No. 28

McCaffery visited Dickinson in April and May, and clearly likes the 7-2 big a whole lot. The problem is Iowa's competition: He has already officially visited Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue, and North Carolina, Tennessee and Michigan recently offered.

Left, Hunter Dickinson (24) competes with Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team Takeover at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

9. Caleb Love, PG (St. Louis, Missouri)

247Sports: four stars, No. 26; Rivals: four stars, No. 32

This situation is similar to Garcia's. The Hawkeyes have a good relationship with Love. They had an in-home visit with him in April and have known him for a while. But North Carolina, Tennessee and Kansas have offered since then, and Duke is interested.

Caleb Love (5) competes with Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team Brad Beal Elite at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, May 11, 2019. Love is a senior at Christian Brothers in St. Louis, Mo. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

10. Jamari Sibley, PF (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

247Sports: four stars, No. 105; Rivals: four stars, No. 70

Sibley included Iowa in his top 10 in late May, along with schools such as Iowa State, Marquette, Georgetown and Syracuse. The Hawkeyes offered in April 2018 and have been involved the whole way.

Milwaukee Washington's Deontay Long tries to shoot past Nicolet's Jamari Sibley and James Graham Milwaukee during the Division 2 championship game at the WIAA 2019 boys basketball state tournament in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

11. Kiyron Powell, PF (Evansville, Indiana)

247Sports: Three stars, No. 182; Rivals: three stars, No. 149

Iowa offered Powell last week and there is a good amount of mutual interest. Expect the Hawkeyes to have a presence at Powell's games at Peach Jam this weekend. Houston, Creighton, Nevada, Georgetown and Kansas State have also offered.

Bosse’s Kiyron Powell (52) takes a shot during the 2019 IHSAA Class 3A Basketball Sectional Tournament at Boonville High School Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo: MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press)

12. Desmond Polk, SG (La Porte, Indiana)

247Sports: three stars, No. 230; Rivals: three stars, unranked

Polk's recruitment faded a bit during his junior year, but it appears Iowa is still involved. The Hawkeyes offered Polk in early September and hosted him for an unofficial visit shortly after. If they're serious about Polk, they'll be positioned well here.

Former Irondequoit standout Gerald Drumgoole listens to La Lumiere teammate Desmond Polk during a 95-67 win over Takoma Academy at the Bob Kirk Invitational in Cumberland, Maryland. (Photo: John A. Bone)

13. Gabe Madsen, SF (Rochester, Minnesota)

247Sports: three stars, No. 173; Rivals: unrated

Madsen's stock is rising after an impressive April and June. Iowa, Minnesota and Virginia Tech have joined Marquette as Madsen's high-major offers. Madsen visited Iowa as a sophomore and has built a relationship with the Hawkeyes since then. Iowa would love to get him on campus again.

14. Max Murrell, PF (Omaha, Nebraska)

247Sports: Unrated; Rivals: three stars, unranked

Murrell recently jumped onto the high-major scene, earning offers from Iowa, TCU, Minnesota, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Creighton in late June. He visited Iowa City last fall and he feels like a realistic candidate for a Hawkeye visit after July. There's definitely mutual interest here.

15. Steven Crowl, C (St. Paul, Minnesota)

247Sports: three stars, No. 144; Rivals: unrated

After playing much of his high school career on a small-circuit AAU team, Crowl has seen his stock jump this year playing with D1Minnesota. Iowa and Colorado have offered, and more across the Midwest are paying attention.

16. Myles Stute, SF (Washington, DC)

247Sports: three stars, No. 211; Rivals: three stars, unranked

Iowa was among Stute's slew of offers in late June. The Hawkeyes can boast great recent success in the DC metro area with Luka Garza. Their main competition: Iowa State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, St. John's and Vanderbilt, among a couple more.

17. Anthony Leal, SG (Bloomington, Indiana)

247Sports: four stars, No. 114; Rivals: four stars, No. 112

The only reason Leal is down this far is because he picked up an Indiana offer in late April, and the Hoosiers have long been considered the clear favorites — even before they offered him. Iowa offered in September and have been involved ever since.

Bloomington South junior Anthony Leal (24) keeps the ball from going out of bounds under the basket in the second half of boys Indiana All-Stars versus Junior All-Stars at New Castle High School in New Castle, Ind., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

18. Jaylon Gibson, PF (Raleigh, North Carolina)

247Sports: unrated; Rivals: unrated

Gibson was under the radar for a while, but that is no longer the case. Iowa, Texas A&M and Cincinnati all offered in late June and July, and Gibson is poised to turn some more heads this month. The Hawkeyes jumped in early. That could matter in the end.

19. Bowen Born, PG (Norwalk)

247Sports: unrated; Rivals: unrated

Iowa has not offered Born, but there is a clear level of interest — and it's mutual. The Hawkeyes hosted him for two unofficial visits in back-to-back weeks in June, and they plan to track him in July. Drake and Northern Iowa are among the mid-majors after Born.

Buy Photo Class of 2020 prospect Bowen Born high-fives teammates during Battle at the Lakes. (Photo: Matthew Bain/The Register)

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.