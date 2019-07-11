CLOSE Kentucky five-star target Brandon Boston has shot well so far at the 2019 Nike Peach Jam. Matthew Bain, mbain@dmreg.com

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.— La Lumiere (Indiana) three-star shooting guard Desmond Polk broke onto the Midwest recruiting scene last spring and summer with Milwaukee-based Phenom University, earning 12 offers from February through September.

Now playing with Chicago-based Meanstreets, Polk is looking to play out July and then figure out which schools truly want him in August and the fall.

Polk is from Milwaukee and still lives there in the summer. So Marquette, which offered him in September, is among the schools showing interest. Iowa, DePaul, Dayton and Wright State are also on the radar, Polk said.

He unofficially visited Iowa in September and again in March. The guard also unofficially visited Marquette in September and he unofficially visited DePaul in March.

A 6-foot-3 sharpshooter with impressive athleticism, Polk broke down the latest in his recruitment with USA TODAY Network at the 2019 Nike Peach Jam.

Desmond Polk, right, is being heavily recruiting by Iowa and hometown Marquette. (Photo: John A. Bone)

Which schools are recruiting you the hardest at this point?

"Right now, it’s pretty even-keeled. I wouldn't say there’s any schools going after me more than any other ones. I really don’t have a top school that I’m looking at right now. Open to the ones that really want me and the ones interested, and just taking my time and seeing what’s best for me."

How is your relationship with Iowa?

"It’s really good. Coach (Sherman) Dillard has been in communication with my dad and they’ve been talking here and there, so it’s really good. If they want me, I’d definitely take a visit. I’m open to any school that really wants me on a visit, and I’ll take it."

What about Iowa appeals to you?

"Coach McCaffery sat me down in his office and told me, 'We love how you shoot the ball. You could play a big role with us and help us space the floor out and help other guys score.'"

What about Marquette appeals to you?

"As you can see, Marquette is a really guard-dominant school — as you see Markus Howard, among others, that they’ve had. Coach Wojo loves the way I shoot the ball. Their offense really runs through the guards. They get downhill and they play for others."

Do you have any visits on the schedule?

"No, not right now. We’re still waiting until after this tournament to get in contact with some schools that want me on visits, and then we’ll take the time to decide."

Do you have a timetable in mind?

"No, not right now. Really just waiting to see which schools really want me."

It seems like your recruitment has elements that are up in the air. Are you remaining patient?

"Right now everything is just up in the air, it’s open. I see guys committing — my guys Jalen (Johnson) and Reece (Beekman) just recently committed. So it kind of drives you like you want to get it over with. But at the same time, you really want to take your time with it. And that’s what I sat down and talked to my parents about — you don’t want to rush it. We want to take our time and really see how the coaches really feel about me and if they really want me."

