Iowa basketball has its first recruit in the 2020 class.

Ahron Ulis, a three-star point guard out of Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Tuesday. He also held offers from New Mexico, Illinois State, DePaul, Siena, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Tulane, Illinois-Chicago and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

C O M M I T T E D 🏁 pic.twitter.com/jVukTcWVEk — Ahron Ulis (@Lil_Ulis3) August 6, 2019

The Hawkeyes became Ulis' first and only high-major offer on July 28, after the 6-foot-2 point guard performed well alongside blue-chip guard D.J. Steward with Meanstreets at the 2019 Nike Peach Jam.

"I like (Ulis)," said Jerrell Oliver, head coach of Chicago-based AAU club Team Rose. "I think he is a very good, underrated basketball player — for real."

Iowa's interest dates back further than this summer. Coaches tracked Ulis during his junior season at Marian Catholic, when he averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. And, beyond that, Iowa has known about Ulis since it recruited his older brother, Tyler Ulis, back in the 2014 class.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. July 11, 2019. Ahron Ulis 2020 #1 of MeanStreets 17U portrait at Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, SC. (Photo: Photo by Jon Lopez / Nike)

Ahron Ulis is a consensus three-star prospect. 247Sports ranks him No. 204 overall in 2020 and No. 41 among point guards in the class. Rivals also pegs him as the No. 41 point guard in 2020.

"He’s a winner man. I think Iowa is getting an undervalued guy who, I think, has been under-appreciated," said City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen, an authority on Illinois basketball recruiting scene for 25 years. "Iowa has done a good job of targeting guys like him, and I think he’s better than the national people or the rankings would suggest."

The Hawkeyes now have two projected 2020 scholarships remaining. Their top target for the class, Oskaloosa big Xavier Foster, just included Iowa in his final five.

